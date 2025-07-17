Staggering 950 empty homes in Portsmouth - with residents urged to have their say in tackling the issue
Portsmouth City Council is seeking input from the community on a draft strategy to shape its approach to bringing these houses back into use as part of a plan which will be in place until 2030, subject to approval at the council's housing and tackling homelessness decision meeting.
The council said there are many reasons why a home may lie vacant in the city. It could be that the owner may have left to move into sheltered housing, relatives may struggle to update a home so it is suitable to sell or rent, or the owners may be overseas or hard to contact.
The draft strategy explores ways to bring homes back into use as early as possible. This includes supporting property owners to rent or sell their empty homes and improving collaboration across council departments and external partners to identify empty homes more quickly. By working together, the council hopes to make dealing with empty properties a shared responsibility that will lead to more homes available for those who need them, such as those on the housing register.
Residents and property owners are encouraged to take part by:
- Completing the survey to share their views on the strategy
- Reporting empty properties in their neighbourhood
- Working with the council to bring their own empty properties back into use
Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness: “Empty homes in the city can lead to issues such as overgrown gardens and homes looking rundown, which can have a negative impact on the neighbourhoods they are in.
“We understand that dealing with empty properties can be complex and, in some cases, emotionally challenging. That’s why this strategy aims to provide better support for owners and ensure a more joined-up approach across council departments.
"Everyone can play their part. It really does take a village to solve the empty homes issue in the city.”
The empty homes consultation runs between Thursday, July 17 and Thursday, August 21 2025. For more information or to take part in the survey, visit https://www.research.net/r/EmptyHomes_g or contact [email protected] or call 023 9260 6193.
You can also report an empty home using the council’s online form.
