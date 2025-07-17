The empty Shelf house before sale and renovation

People living in Portsmouth are being asked to have their say on empty homes across the city - with an estimated 950 private homes currently standing vacant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council is seeking input from the community on a draft strategy to shape its approach to bringing these houses back into use as part of a plan which will be in place until 2030, subject to approval at the council's housing and tackling homelessness decision meeting.

The council said there are many reasons why a home may lie vacant in the city. It could be that the owner may have left to move into sheltered housing, relatives may struggle to update a home so it is suitable to sell or rent, or the owners may be overseas or hard to contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draft strategy explores ways to bring homes back into use as early as possible. This includes supporting property owners to rent or sell their empty homes and improving collaboration across council departments and external partners to identify empty homes more quickly. By working together, the council hopes to make dealing with empty properties a shared responsibility that will lead to more homes available for those who need them, such as those on the housing register.

There are an estimated 950 private homes currently standing vacant across the city

Residents and property owners are encouraged to take part by:

Completing the survey to share their views on the strategy

Reporting empty properties in their neighbourhood

Working with the council to bring their own empty properties back into use

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness: “Empty homes in the city can lead to issues such as overgrown gardens and homes looking rundown, which can have a negative impact on the neighbourhoods they are in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that dealing with empty properties can be complex and, in some cases, emotionally challenging. That’s why this strategy aims to provide better support for owners and ensure a more joined-up approach across council departments.

"Everyone can play their part. It really does take a village to solve the empty homes issue in the city.”

The empty homes consultation runs between Thursday, July 17 and Thursday, August 21 2025. For more information or to take part in the survey, visit https://www.research.net/r/EmptyHomes_g or contact [email protected] or call 023 9260 6193.

You can also report an empty home using the council’s online form.