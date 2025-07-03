The former Chantelle's could become café bar under new licensing bid

Chantelle Originals closed on Saturday, June 3, 2023, after being part of Portsmouth for decades.

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee is set to decide on a premises licence that could see Chantelle’s transformed into a “stylish” bistro café and bar.

The application relates to 70 Elm Grove, the site of the long-standing dress and fabric shop which has traded there for over 40 years.

Applicant Idriss Salah Al Din is seeking to open the new venue, “Chantelle’s Lounge,” with proposed opening hours from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week. Alcohol would be available on-site daily from 11am.

The application describes the venue as a “stylish and contemporary” establishment, operating primarily as a café and bistro/restaurant, offering freshly prepared meals, barista-style coffee, with a selection of alcoholic drinks.

However, four local residents have submitted objections, citing concerns over noise and potential disturbances. Some described the area as already “saturated” with licensed premises and fear the new venue could worsen existing anti-social behaviour issues.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of planning permission for the change of use. A council officer confirmed via email that the matter has been referred to planning enforcement. However, the council report notes that the absence of planning permission is not something the licensing sub-committee can take into account when deciding the application.

One resident said: “This area is already overwhelmed by heavy traffic and persistent disturbances, including noise, property damage, and incidents of violence that stem from the existing bars in the vicinity. Introducing another licensed venue into this saturated environment would be detrimental to the safety and quality of life for those of us who live above and around it.

“The building and neighbouring building has also had an increase in attempted break-ins which I feel would be increased further by the presence of a bar due to drunken conduct.”

Another resident added: “The applicant has not obtained planning permission or engaged with building control, despite being advised to by Portsmouth Planning Department. This gives no assurance that suitable sound insulation will be provided for the residents in the building or the surrounding area.

“The area already has a number of licensed premises and noise and nuisance is already and issue in this area. Another licensed premises opened without planning or building control will add to this.”

The licensing sub-committee will meet on July 10 to determine the application.