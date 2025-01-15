Emergency services deployed to crash involving motorbike and car in Farlington
A road closure was put in place in Lower Farlington Road yesterday evening (January 14) while emergency services dealt with a crash.
The collision involved a motorbike and a car and one person required medical assistance from a paramedic at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We were called at 4:55pm yesterday (January 14) to a report of a collision between a motorbike and a car on Lower Farlington Road.”
Cosham firefighters also repsonded to the incident at approximately 5pm and they remained at the scene until 5:38pm.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The incident involving a car and a motorbike left one casualty requiring treatment from SCAS paramedics, and another with minor injuries treated by firefighters.
“Both casualties were taken onto hospital as firefighters made the scene safe and cleared up a small fuel spillage.”
