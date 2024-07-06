Portsmouth traffic woes continue after massive fire leads to road closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters remain on the scene of the fire at TJ Waste and Recycling in Tipner Lane which started just before 6.30am this morning.
Smoke drifting across the M275 lead to it being closed early morning for safety reasons, before it was opened with speed restrictions. However just before midday it was closed for a second time after ‘thick black smoke’ again made its way over both carriageways. It was expected to reopen at around 5pm.
This has had a huge knock-on impact on the rest of the city’s road network, and connecting motorways with people looking for alternative routes in and out of the city. It has also had an impact on public transport with Stagecoach South reporting that some of its buses are still running more than two hours late. However it has said it was ‘working hard to keep as many buses running as possible’.
First Bus has also reported severe delays and has warned that some services may be cancelled.
The Portsmouth Park and Ride remains closed, with arrangements made for those whose car is already on site to be able to access to retrieve it. Portsmouth International Port has also warned its customers of the traffic issues and delays - many of who would be coming into the city via the M275.
The Portsmouth Guildhall has also warned those people with tickets to see Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit to also be aware of the traffic issues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.