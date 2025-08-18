Victorious Festival goers travelling back to Gosport have been assured they will be able to catch the ferry after Victorious to cross the harbour - they just need to make sure they are in the queue on time.

The operators of the Gosport Ferry are urging festival-goers travelling to and from the area to use public transport, with the ferry set to run late after the event has finished on all three nights, with Victorious set to begin on Friday, August 22.

Each evening the headliners are due to finish their performances at 10.50pm att three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), giving festival-goers enough time to get to the ferry terminal.

The Gosport Ferry has said that it will be running a two-boat shuttle service during peak travel times all weekend ‘guarantee to get you back to Gosport each night as long as you're in the queue by midnight (12.00am)’.

The Gosport Ferry

The Xelabus X27 linking the Hard, Portsmouth to Clarence Pier and the Festival site is also available for Ferry passengers to use and operates every 15 minutes from 9.30am, with a bus at 11.30pm from Clarence Pier in time for the last ferry to Gosport.

Hovertravel expands timetable

Meanwhile Hovertravel has also added additional late-night services on all three nights for passengers heading back to the Isle of Wight after the festival.

On the Friday the last ‘flight’ will leave Southsea at 11.45pm, while on Saturday and Sunday the last hovercraft leaves at 12.15am.

For more details see the Hovertravel website at www.hovertravel.co.uk/explore/hoverexplore-portsmouth-southsea/victorious-festival/