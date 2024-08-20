Victorious Festival 2024: Day by day weather guide, according to Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It might be wise to pack an umbrella if you are heading to Victorious Festival this year.

According to the Met Office, it is likely that there will be showers across the weekend. Here is a day-by-day guide of what you can expect:

Friday:

The weather is set to be ‘overcast’ which will change to light showers which are due to start at 10am. The light showers will have stopped by 1pm and there will be clouds with sunshine. The maximum temperature will be 20 degrees with lows of 14 degrees. It will be somewhat windy in Portsmouth.

Saturday:

The weather for Saturday is looking better than the first day of the festival. It is due to be cloudy with sunshine from 7am until 1pm where it will then become sunny and warmer. Maximum temperatures of 19 degrees with lows dropping to 13 degrees.

Sunday:

If you are heading to Victorious on Sunday, you will be in for a treat. Sunday is due to be sunny for the majority of the day with some cloudy intervals. The maximum temperatures will reach 19 degress with lows dropping to 14 degrees in the evening.

The Met Office says: “Turning unsettled towards the weekend. “Often cloudy with bands of rain arriving from the west on most days. Windy, especially on Thursday when gales are possible near the English channel coast. Temperatures rather cool.”