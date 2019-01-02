What could Portsmouth do in the January transfer window? 

Have your say

The January transfer window is now open and the debate on what’s needed to maintain Pompey’s League One title charge has been raging among fans.

There’s plenty of chit-chat regarding which areas of his squad Kenny Jackett needs to strengthen and who should depart Fratton Park.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

Here’s all you need to know about what business the Blues could get up to this month...

When did the window open?

The transfer window opened on New Year’s Day.

When will it shut?

The window will close on Thursday, January 31.

Clubs have until 11pm to complete any dealings.

Who have Pompey signed already?

Andy Cannon has moved to Fratton Park for a fee of around £150,000 from Rochdale.

The midfielder’s move to Pompey is still waiting to be rubber-stamped by the FA, though.

Get the inside track on Cannon by clicking here.

Which areas will Kenny Jackett look to strengthen?

A striker is high on Pompey’s shopping list.

Joe Mason is likely to return to Wolves after featuring just four times during his loan spell.

That will leave the Blues with just two recognised strikers in Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman.

With Ben Thompson set to be recalled by Millwall, a centre midfielder will also be required.

Jackett may also look to strengthen his defensive options.

Although the boss has got three top-class centre-backs in Matt Clarke, Jack Whatmough and Christian Burgess, the Pompey boss could seek to add more cover to that area.

Who have Pompey been linked with?

Ryan Yates is the transfer rumour that hasn’t gone away.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder is a target for Kenny Jackett to bolster his engine-room options.

The Blues are also reported to be interested in Randell Williams and Jack Hendry.

According to Mirror Football, Watford deem Williams as surplus to requirements and will allow him to leave Vicarage Road on a permanent basis.

The former Crystal Palace winger has also supposedly held talks with Brentford and Bristol City.

Pompey apparently have their eye on Hendry, with Celtic wanting the defender to depart on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Scotland international has also been linked with Sunderland and Bradford.

Former Blues loanee Jayden Stockley has also been mentioned – but Jackett refuted those reports when question about the player after the Wimbledon game.

Who could leave Fratton Park?

Danny Rose’s departure looks inevitable.

The popular midfielder has been well out of favour this campaign, making just one appearance off the bench in League One.

In addition to Mason and Thompson, there’s doubt whether loanees David Wheeler (QPR) and Andre Green (Aston Villa) will stick around.

The pair have firmly been behind Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis in the pecking order during this term’s League One title charge.

Jackett could also look to send Adam May back out on loan to enhance his development.

The academy graduate had a spell at National League outfit Aldershot before returning to Pompey in December.