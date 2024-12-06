Bristol City fans heading to Fratton Park on Saturday for their Championship fixture against Pompey are advised to take note of the latest weather warning emerging from the Met Office.

According to the BBC, a rare red weather warning for wind has been issued for western parts of the UK, including the Bristol Channel area, between 3am to 11am on the morning of the game.

That will coincide with the departure times the 2,171 Robins fans will have planned for the 120+plus mile trip to the south coast, which would take roughy between 2-2.5 hours.

The Fratton Park fixture has a 3pm kick-off time, with City selling out their entire allocation for their first trip to PO4 since March 2012.

Red weather warnings are the most serious issued by the Met Office. They are only communicated when dangerous, potentially life-threatening weather is anticipated.

Portsmouth has been issued with a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Darragh travels in from the west. That comes into effect from 3pm today and lasts until 6am on Sunday morning.

The News revealed last night that Pompey have no current plans to cancel the game - despite winds of 50mph-plus forcasted between 3pm and 5pm. There’s also a 70 percent chance of rain at the time of kick-off as the latest storm to hit Britain makes its presence felt.

Storm Bert caused the cancellation of the Blues’ trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, November 23, with the decision taken after an 11am pitch inspection at Ewood Park. The pitch was deemed unplayable due to a sodden playing surface - forcing Pompey fans who had already set off from the south coast to change their plans.