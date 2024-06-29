Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from across the Championship.

German giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly the latest club to consider a move for Leeds United youngster Archie Gray.

The Whites academy product enjoyed an outstanding first season in senior football after making 52 appearances in all competitions as Daniel Farke’s side missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering a narrow defeat against Southampton in the Championship play-off final. The former Norwich City manager gave Gray his first senior start in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day of the season and the youngster rewarded his faith by making himself a key part of Farke’s plans at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about Gray in the final month of the season, the German said: "He is, without any doubt, one of the biggest talents in his age group in this country. If you’re one of the biggest talents then you have the potential to reach everything. For Archie, yes, the sky is the limit. But it’s not about saying one day he will be there and one day he will be there. You have to live in the here and now because there are still many aspects where he can learn and improve. If he continues with this work ethic and professionalism, he has all the chance to reach everything that he wants. He has represented his country at youth level and he obviously has the potential to do it at a proper level with the mature Three Lions.”

Leeds’ failure to secure promotion back into the Premier League has reportedly hastened their need to sell players and the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have both been heavily linked with moves away from Elland Road - but it is Gray that is said to be the subject of the most significant interest. HITC have reported Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all signalled their interest in the youngster over the last year - but revealed Germany is ‘his most likely destination’ if Leeds do sell and described Dortmund as ‘pushing hard’ to secure his signature. The report also claims Leeds could accept an offer of less than £30m - but only as part of a total deal costing over £50m once add-ons and bonuses are taken into account.

Rohl not content as Owls make fourth new signing

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has stressed he is keen to continue improving his squad after completing his latest summer signing.

Swedish attacking midfielder Svante Ingelsson became Rohl’s fourth summer addition earlier this week when he completed a free transfer move from Bundesliga II side Hansa Rostock after they were relegated from German football’s second tier. That addition follows the signings of experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer, full-back Yan Valery and former Sheffield United star Max Lowe - but Rohl has revealed there is still plenty of work to do before the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images