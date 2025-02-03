As the transfer window reaches its climax, we look at the business carried out by Pompey so far and how it shapes up against the demands of staying in the Championship this term.

Pompey loanee Rob Atkinson. Picture: Warren Little/Getty

Rob Atkinson

Pompey's Issac Hayden on international duty for Jamaica. | IMAGO/IPA Sport

There was a lot of positive noise when Pompey brought in Hayden on loan for the rest of the season from Newcastle United. The fact the midfielder is on a reputed £50,000-a-week deal at St James’ Park is testament to how he established himself in his time with the Magpies. A lack of competitive football this season has meant some ring rust has been evident amid six outings, with the 29-year-old not yet reaching the levels of performance anticipated. Plenty of time for that to come, with Hayden’s Championship nous not in doubt.

Pompey’s Thomas Waddingham

Thomas Waddingham

The Aussie teenager has arrived on a three-and-a-half year deal from Brisbane Roar, with a fee of £200,000 attributed to the agreement. Waddingham has been a lot closer to the first-team action than many anticipated, coming off the bench to grab a consolation in the 5-1 thrashing against West Brom. Got another substitute runout against Millwall, but is not a signing for now and would be unfair to put those expectations on a 19-year-old stepping up to one of Europe’s top divisions from the Australian game.

Pompey new boy Hayden Matthews on his bow against Millwall. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Hayden Matthews

Pompey’s interest in the Australian international stretches beyond this window, and the fact the Blues were prepared to shell out a £1.27m for the Sydney FC talent - their biggest transfer fee in 14 years - is testament to how highly they rate the 20-year-old. Is viewed as being more Championship ready than Waddingham and produced a competent bow against Millwall, though there was fault for the visitor’s goal. Has the frame to become an imposing Championship figure at 6ft 5in, while the confidence in possession is already evident.

Cohen Bramall on his Pompey debut against Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cohen Bramall

A bit of an underwhelming reaction from a lot of Pompey fans when The News reported their club’s interest last week, but Cohen Bramall is a signing which ticks a lot of boxes for the here and now. With Jacob Farrell out for the season, the left-back position needed strengthening and his pacy attributes dovetail nicely with Connor Ogilvie’s qualities, who is clearly first choice in the position. A contract until the summer works well, with the 28-year-old not taking up a loan spot and the former Arsenal man brings a wealth of Championship experience - with 75 games at the level.

Adil Aouchiche has joined Pompey on loan until the end of the season | Portsmouth FC

Adil Aouchiche

Capturing the Frenchman on loan from Sunderland is definitely one of the most eye-catching pieces of Pompey business in the window. The manner in which fans of Championship rivals acknowledged the impressive nature of the deal was revealing, as was the Black Cats fans talking up the 22-year-old’s potential. Can play off the left, as he did against the Blues last month, but prefers the 10 position and has the potential to cause damage at the level from anywhere across the front three.

Kaide Gordon is poised to join Pompey from Liverpool on loan for the remainder of the season | AFP via Getty Images

Kaide Gordon

Looks set to be the final cog in the attacking wheel with a deal close to being completed with Liverpool. The former Derby attacker is expected to arrive for the rest of the season after an underwhelming loan stay at Norwich in which the 20-year-old started just once, with nine sub appearances, returning a single goal. Expected to be in contention off the right flank and potentially lighten the load on Matt Ritchie, with former Anfield team-mate Harvey Blair not looking ready for regular minutes at present.