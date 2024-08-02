Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Pompey target has made a shock decision following weeks of EFL transfer speculation

It’s just over a week until the Championship gets underway, with Pompey set to face Leeds Uited in their first second-tier match for 12 years.

The Fratton Park side have been exceptionally busy in strengthening their squad ahead of facing the likes of Luton, Burnley and Hull, and the club’s head coach John Mousinho has opened up on how impressed he has been by the new signings. However, following the devastating news of star man Colby Bishop’s requiring heart surgery, Mousinho will now once again dive into the striking options that can be brought to PO4 in time to take on the Whites, Millwall and Luton in August.

As we await the news of any more potential arrivals at Fratton Park, here is the latest news from Pompey’s 2024/25 rivals...

Ex-Pompey target’s U-turn move

Coventry City have announced the signing of former Portsmouth target Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Bromwich Albion. The news of his CBS Arena arrival will come as a huge shock following the week’s earlier news that had lined the striker up to join the Sky Blues rivals Hull City.

Coventry swooped in on the deal on Tuesday with the 25-year-old opting to play with the Sky Blues first team coach George Boateng, with whom he has previously worked with the Ghana men’s national team.

Pompey were previously linked with an interest in the striker back in 2022 when the then-23-year-old was at Salford. Blues boss Danny Cowley was, however, facing competition from the likes of Ipswich, Wigan, Swansea and Cardiff and eventually the star joined Championship side West Brom.

Two years on and the striker has now signed a four year contract with the Sky Blues, joining for an undisclosed fee which is believed to be in excess of £2 million. In 78 games for the Baggies, Thomas-Asante scored 21 goals and ended both his campaigns as the club’s top scorer.

Stoke assess ex-Premier League winger

Stoke City are reportedly eyeing up a move for winger Fred Onyedinma following his exit from Luton Town at the end of last month.

The recently relegated Hatters decided not to hand the winger a new deal for the upcoming season and, according to StokeOnTrentLive, the 27-year-old is training with the Potters as they prepare for their opening day clash against Coventry City.

Stoke are, however, not the only side considering offering the former Millwall winger a deal. A report from the Bucks Free Press have also suggested that the Nigerian - who can play in either wing or in an attacking midfield role - would be open to returning to his former club Wycombe Wanderers. Onyedinma spent two seasons on loan at Wycombe from Millwall before joining club permanently in 2019.

The winger then moved to Luton in 2021. Onyedinma spent the first-half of last campaign on loan at Rotherham United in the Championship, scoring two goals in 18 games for the Millers before they eventually dropped down to League One.