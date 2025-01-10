Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘He wasn’t at the standard’ - that’s Neil Allen’s brutal assessment of Elias Sorensen after the Danish forward said goodbye to Pompey this week.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old ended a frustrating five-month stay at Fratton Park by completing a move to Norwegian top-flight side Valerenga on Thursday.

A fee in the region of 300,000 euros was reportedly accepted by the Blues, which is similar to the one Pompey paid Esbjerg back in July for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player leaves after featuring just 13 times - of which four were starts for the club. His only goal came in the season-opener against Leeds United, with Sorensen scoring 23 minutes into his debut at Elland Road.

That was as good as it got for the Dane, though, who progressively found himself on the fringes of the first team. Indeed, his last start came against Cardiff on October 22, while he amassed just 23 minutes of first-team football after being substituted at half-time against the Bluebirds.

Despite that, Sorensen’s permanent exit came as a bit of a surprise to many. Although, speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News’ chief sports writer, Allen, said it quickly became apparent that the forward was not at the level Pompey needed him to operate at.

Sharing his thoughts on Sorensen’s short stint at PO4, he said: ‘Let's be honest, he's been really, really poor for Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It's mooted that he's going for the same amount of money Pompey paid for him, which is good - they've not lost money on him and hopefully that can be reinvested somewhere else in a player capable of performing in the Championship and keeping this club in the Championship after taking 12 long, hard, arduous years to get here.

‘Pompey need players capable of keeping them at this level. Football's brutal. He wasn't at the standard. It was clear from the outset he wasn't at the standard.

‘So all the best to him, I never had a chance to meet him, but all the best to the lad. It hasn't worked out, wasn't good enough. Sorry about that.’

Allen said Mousinho’s reluctance to turn to Sorensen - who featured just four more times off the bench following that defeat in Cardiff - in recent weeks was an indication of things to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I don't think the manager fancied him somehow. That's how it works. He didn't trust him. Clearly he didn't rate him.

‘You need to trust your bench. It hasn't worked. It's good for everyone all round that he's moved on. Good for him because he was going nowhere: good for Pompey because he obviously wasn't of the standing required.

‘I think it was very, very obvious early on that he wasn't of the standing required. We've talked about it many times that he wasn't good enough.’