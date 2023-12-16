'Never really felt anything like that' - Portsmouth's former Preston defender reveals career highlight that is inspiring Blues title push
Joe Rafferty is still waiting on his first piece of silverware as a player - but he's hoping to change that with the help of the Fratton faithful
Joe Rafferty has praised the Fratton faithful for providing him with one of the highlights of his career to date.
The Pompey defender said the incessant backing of the Blues from the stands during last month’s surprise home defeat at the hands of Blackpool was something special. And he admitted it’s inspired to the players, who have been doubly determined to reward the supporters with results on the pitch ever since.
Following that defeat, which ended Pompey’s 27-match unbeaten league run, John Mousinho’s side have picked up maximum points from their games against Burton Albion, Northampton and Bolton. The win against second-placed Wanderers - the Blues’ first home game since than humbling at the hands of Blackpool - allowed Pompey to open up a six-point advantage at the top of the league One table.
And as more than 1,500 members of the Fratton faithful set off for today’s game at Matt Taylor's Shrewsbury, former Liverpool youngster and Preston defender Rafferty remains in awe of what is produced in the stands on a weekly basis. Speaking to BBC Solent, the 30-year-old right-back said: ‘I think it’s been brilliant (the support from the fans). We had a chat earlier on and said a few things and I think the fans have been really good. And I think the one thing that sums it up is the Blackpool loss.
‘You know, there was still a good number of fans there at the end singing, and to be honest, I’ve never really felt anything like that in my career. I thought it was absolutely fantastic and I think that really pushed us on going to Burton on the Tuesday night and then on to Northampton because we thought: “You know what, we’re going to go out and put on a performance for them. We didn’t play well today (against Blackpool), we got beat, fine, who cares, move on to the next one” - and I think that was absolutely brilliant from the fans.’