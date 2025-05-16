Latest: Portsmouth run rule over Premier League club’s starlet as move considered

The Crystal Palace teenager has Ajax, Feyenoord and a number of English clubs including Pompey looking at a potential loan deal. Here’s the latest from the Blues end.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have again checked out Hindolo Mustapha as a host of clubs chase the starlet.

The Blues are eyeing the emerging talent as an attacking option, as they get set for a busy summer of recruitment for their second Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands Mustapha remains a consideration, as the club’s football operation seeks attacking reinforcements for next season.

But the 18-year-old is one of a number of options being weighed up at present, and wouldn’t necessarily arrive as a front-line option in the event of any deal progressing.

Pompey have to also consider whether the Sierra Leone would be able to step up to Championship level, while embracing the intensity at which Mousinho requires his players to work at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s head of recruitment Brad Wall and assistant head coach Jon Harley were present to watch the game, with Mustapha hitting the crossbar with one first-half effort from the edge of the box.

His performance levels didn’t reach the highs of his explosive display at the quarter-final stage, however, as he grabbed two goals and dominated Chelsea with his side thrashing their London rivals 6-0.

John Mousinho watched that Mustapha’s performance, one of a number of times he’s seen the Palace talent in action, and couldn’t fail to be impressed with what he saw.

Pompey are believed to be one of a host of sides considering a loan move for the teenager this summer, with a number of English sides keeping a close eye on Mustapha’s progress in addition to Dutch big guns Ajax and Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His output at under-21 level has been decent this term, returning 11 goals and six assists from 25 outings in his Premier League 2 campaign and EFL Trophy.

Despite his tender years, there’s also been a breakthrough at international level for Mustapha.

Pompey target Hindolo Mustapha

He was handed his first Sierra Leone call-up last September, ahead of his country’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A debut against Chad was followed up with his first international goal - an impressive effort against Zambia as he showcased impressive footwork and strength before rifling home an eye-catching finish. Mustapha also grabbed an assist two minutes after coming off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by Ivory Coast last October. He also captains his country at under-20 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey need attacking reinforcements

Pompey need strengthening in attacking areas this summer, with Mousinho’s squad losing players in that department.

Loanee Adil Aouchiche has returned to Sunderland, after his January arrival with Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon doing likewise.

Christian Saydee has been used as a deep-lying attacking option in his time at Fratton Park, but has been told he can leave to find the regular playing time he’s unlikely to pick up at Fratton Park next term. Paddy Lane has been challenged to make strides from a difficult Championship season, if he is to have a meaningful Pompey future.

Player of the season Josh Murphy, veteran winger Matt Ritchie, Callum Lang and Harvey Blair are Pompey’s other considerations to operate in the attacking areas behind the striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation utilised most regularly.