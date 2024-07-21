Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from across the Championship as Pompey prepare for their big return to the second tier.

Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker has continued to be the source of intense speculation ahead of the new Championship season.

The former Derby County and Swansea City forward was a huge positive in what was a challenging season for the Pilgrims last time out as they narrowly avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the season. Whittaker’s form was a key part in their successful battle to escape the drop after he plundered his way to 20 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions and the 23-year-old also provided nine assists along the way.

However, his form has attracted a whole host of interest from clubs at higher levels with Premier League duo Wolves and Brentford both said to be considering offers for his services and Serie A side Lazio are also said to be keen admirers of the livewire forward. The most recent interest is said to have come from Scottish giants Rangers and the Daily Record have reported the Ibrox outfit were unsuccessful with a £7m offer earlier this week. A new bid is reportedly being prepared - but Pilgrims manager and England legend Wayne Rooney has insisted he would only accept a ‘crazy bid’ for his prize asset before allowing Whittaker to leave the club.

He told Plymouth Live: "It's the first I know (about the bid). I have said this before, Morgan is a fantastic player and I'm really enjoying working with him. We value Morgan very highly. Anything other than a crazy bid, we won't be entertaining. Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he's a very good player and he's the player who can make a difference."

Former Leeds United star assesses ‘brutal’ transfer deal

Leeds United have endured a hectic summer transfer window after manager Daniel Farke oversaw a number of incomings and outgoings over the last month.

Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle became the Whites latest new addition on Saturday when he completed a £5m move to Elland Road as he joined the likes of Joe Rothwell, Alex Cairns and Joe Rodon through the door. There have been departures with Diego Llorente, Charlie Cresswell, Marc Roca and Glen Kamara all heading for pastures new - but it is the £35m sale of academy product Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur that really hurt Leeds supporters after the England Under-21 star enjoyed a stellar first season in the senior setup under Farke.

However, after missing out on promotion back into the Premier League due to their Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton, the Whites were forced to plug a financial hole with the sale of one of their brightest prospects for many a year. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who spent time at Elland Road during his career, described the sale of Gray as ‘brutal’ and believes it is ‘the price to pay’ for missing out on an immediate return to the top tier.

Speaking in his Daily Mirror column, the former Whites striker said: “Sadly, for fans at Elland Road, that’s just the brutal reality of not being in the Premier League. If they’d gone back up I’m certain Gray may have stayed. The Gray family will probably have mixed emotions, too. Especially Leeds legend Eddie. But until Leeds are an established Premier League club again, losing players like Archie is the price you pay (for not being in the Premier League).”