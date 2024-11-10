The Portsmouth boss knows what he wants when his squad return from the upcoming international break.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho is adamant the international break has come at the wrong time for Portsmouth - but is determined to allow his players to put the time to good use.

Pompey has shown some signs of improvement over the last week and earned a credible point at Hull City last weekend as Josh Murphy cancelled out an early goal from Tigers forward Joao Pedro. Despite enjoying the better of the midweek visit to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle, Mousinho’s men emerged empty-handed as a late strike from former Southampton striker Michael Obafemi gave the hosts all three points at Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was no mistake made on Saturday as Pompey claimed all three points in their home game with Preston North End to move within three points of escaping the Championship relegation zone. Mousinho’s men looked firmly in control as Murphy scored for the second time in a week and Connor Ogilvie doubled the tally just before half-time. Emil Riis got North End back into the game five minutes after the restart but any doubt over the result was brought to an end when Colby Bishop scored from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining.

Mousinho reflected on a week of mixed fortunes on the pitch and stressed his players have to replicate the ‘ruthless and clinical’ attitude they showed against Preston when they return from the international break.

He told BBC Radio Solent: “It was huge in terms of the points we picked up and just giving everyone a lift. I think, particularly after the week we’ve had, this week of head-scratching and frustration about we take a point at Hull, which we will probably take but we should have won the game. We certainly should have taken at least a point on Tuesday night and I think how on earth have we put ourselves in this position.

“We know why, we haven’t been ruthless and clinical at both ends of the pitch and today we certainly were. I think we probably don’t want the international break to come now - but at the same time I thought the performances over this week have come from a really good training week in the lead up to Hull so we have a bit of an opportunity to rest some of the boys and to come back in and have a really good stint at training. I think that will help us going into what is another really competitive week in the Championship when we come back.”

Pompey are back in action on Saturday week when they travel to play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers.