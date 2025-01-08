Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was some big news at the bottom end of the Championship on Wednesday lunchtime.

One of Portsmouth’s rivals in the battle against relegation is reportedly set to part company with their manager just days after he conceded they were in the fight to avoid the drop into League One.

Just eight months after they were unable to preserve their Premier League status, Luton Town sit two places and two points above the Championship relegation zone after the Hatters suffered a 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Monday night. Despite getting back on level-terms when Mark McGuinness cancelled out a controversial opener from Michael Frey, a second-half strike from Morgan Fox ensured Rob Edwards’ side were condemned to a fifth defeat in their last six games and in danger of suffering a second successive relegation.

That is all a far cry from the jubilant scenes that were witnessed at Wembley in May 2023 when the Hatters defied the odds to claim a penalty shoot-out win against Championship play-off final opponents Coventry City and secure a return to English football’s top flight for the first time since 1992. However, their stay in the Premier League lasted for just a solitary season and after a challenging return to the second tier continued with their loss at Loftus Road, manager Edwards has admitted his side are in another battle against relegation, despite stating his unwavering belief they can remain in the Championship.

When asked if his side were in a relegation battle, he told Luton Today: “Where we are right now, it is. I don’t think I can not answer the question or hide away from that. We believe in the group and think we’re better than where we are, but we’ve got to show it with results. It’s all well and good me coming out to you and saying we played really well again there and didn’t deserve to lose, but we are where we are.”

Despite his insistence his side can mount a successful battle against relegation, there were widespread reports on Wednesday lunchtime suggesting Edwards and Luton have mutually agreed to part company. Although there has been no official confirmation of the decision, it now looks increasingly likely Portsmouth will find a new manager in the home dugout when they visit Kenilworth Road for what could be a crucial game in the battle against the drop in early March.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday lunchtime, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook said: “Understand Rob Edwards is leaving Luton Town. Mutual decision after a difficult first half of the season following relegation from the Premier League. More on talkSPORT.com.”