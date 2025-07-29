Yet more drama unfolds at Pompey’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Pompey rivals Sheffield Wednesday have seen their preparations for the forthcoming Championship season consumed by even more drama.

On Tuesday morning it was confirmed that manager Danny Röhl had left the financially-stricken club, with their season-opener against Leicester just 12 days away.

It’s understood that the German, whose Hillsborough future has been in doubt for several months, has left the Owls by mutual consent. A compensation package has been agreed for the 36-year-old to carry on his much-admired coaching career elsewhere, after spending 20 months at the club.

In that time, Röhl - who was linked with the previously-vacant manager’s jobs at Leicester and Southampton this summer - saved Wednesday from relegation and guided them to 12th place in the Championship season last term.

His Owls future came under scrutiny after an apparent fallout with owner Dejphon Chansiri and with the club being slapped with a three window transfer embargo in June for their failure to pay the players’ wages in time.

That situation has allowed a number of the south Yorkshire side’s players to walk away from their contracts for nothing - including former Pompey striker Michael Smith, who has since joined Preston North End, and Josh Windass, who has moved to Wrexham.

Röhl wasn’t expected to return to the chaotic scenes at Hillsborough following the conclusion of their 2024-25 Championship campaign. But after missing the first two weeks of pre-season, he showed up ready to resume his duties.

That stay was short-lived, though, with the German now cutting ties with the club once and for all. Henrick Pedersen will step up from his assistant manager’s jobs to lead the team.

Pompey drew 1-1 with the Owls in their penultimate match of last season at Hillsborough.

The Blues welcome Wednesday to Fratton Park on September 20, with it remaining unclear what sort of team the visitors will be able to field at that point.

At present, the club is only allowed to recruit free agents or loan players as Chansiri looks to find a suitable buyer for the crisis club. To date, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester are the only two Championship clubs yet to make a signing during the summer transfer window.

