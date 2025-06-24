Hayden Matthews is back in training with Pompey after missing four months through ankle ligament damage. Picture: Peter Nicholls

The Australian made six appearances before his season was cut short by injury

With immaculate timing, Hayden Matthews re-entered the Pompey fray, pounding the grass with no discernible limp or discomfort.

Barely 12 hours earlier, Rob Atkinson had emphatically pledged his future to Bristol City courtesy of a new contract, marking a relatively early halt to the Blues’ once enthusiastic pursuit.

Still, with John Mousinho’s men back for pre-season on Tuesday morning, there was the heartening return of another centre-half - Matthews.

Captured on video by the club’s social media department, the unmistakable frame of the Australian was among the first group of 12 players attending the opening day of testing at their Hilsea training base.

Embarking on a gentle jog around the training ground pitch, it signalled his comeback after the wretched misfortune of sustaining ligament damage to his right ankle in February.

Back for Portsmouth after four-month absence

Matthews’ fledgling Blues career was absolutely flying at the time of the freak incident, which involved a QPR opponent accidentally landing on him late on in a 2-1 triumph at Fratton Park.

He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, missing the final 12 matches as Mousinho’s troops preserved their Championship status in his unfortunate absence.

Of the first training group, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole were also involved, yet it was the third central defender of the bunch - back in action after four months away - which naturally offered the bigger talking point.

Certainly it’s a welcome announcement in the aftermath of that stinging Atkinson blow delivered late on Monday evening.

Six contracted centre-halves at Fratton Park

Once fit, the Blues have six contracted centre-halves, in truth too many. Albeit with Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre having uncertain futures, with both potentially departing this summer.

Irrespective of such numbers, sporting director Rich Hughes was still eager to bring Atkinson back to Fratton Park on a permanent basis, following an immensely successful loan spell.

It remains to be seen whether that vacancy still requires filling after the 26-year-old extended his Ashton Gate presence until the summer of 2028, having received assurances from new head coach Gerhard Struber.

With a player the calibre of Atkinson now scrubbed off the wishlist, Pompey could instead focus on their existing first-team pool of Shaughnessy, Poole, Ibane Bowat and, of course, Matthews.

Concerningly, all four missed large chunks of last term, Bowat didn’t even make a single appearance, yet next season represents a fresh start and an opportunity for the quartet to demonstrate they are now over their injury ills.

Conor Shaughnessy is a certain selection

The likelihood is a fit-again Shaughnessy will be a first-team fixture, leaving the remaining three fighting it out to line-up alongside him. The fact the Irishman is comfortable with either foot also doesn’t rule out any of the contenders.

Before his untimely exit, Matthews had occupied the right-sided berth in all six of his Blues appearances, while partnered Atkinson for successive matches until both were injured against QPR in February.

Certainly the towering defender adapted effortlessly to Championship football following his arrival from the A-League, where he had featured alongside Adrian Segecic for Sydney FC, while made his international debut in November 2024.

Strong defensively, while demonstrating a natural comfort on the ball, Matthews also showed admirable commitment to the Pompey cause by remaining on the pitch until the final whistle against QPR, despite that season-ending ankle ligament damage.

It took two members of the medical team to help the 21-year-old off the Fratton Park pitch at the match’s conclusion - and he never played again in the 2024-25 season.

Sadly Atkinson is not returning, but at least Pompey now have Matthews back. Fit again and contracted until the summer of 2029, the likelihood is we’ll be seeing plenty more of him in the future.

