Pompey welcome Watford to Fratton Park on Wednesday - but the Blues remain unsure whether influential winger Josh Murphy will be involved

There’s no guarantee that Josh Murphy will be fit to face Watford on Wednesday night.

That’s the sobering message Pompey boss John Mousinho put out on Monday afternoon - just over 48 hours before kick-off - as the Blues play a waiting game with the winger’s fitness.

The 30-year-old - who was linked with a move to Leicester before the close of the summer transfer window - has missed the Fratton Park side’s past two games with an ankle injury he was carrying ahead of the Southampton fixture.

Pompey have lost both those games against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich respectively to end their solid start to the new campaign.

Now, with an important midweek home match against the Hornets to prepare for, Mousinho has admitted he’s still not sure whether the influential forward will be able to feature against Paulo Pezzolano’s side - or against league leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Portman Road, the head coach said he was hopeful Murphy would be involved against the Hornets, who sit one place higher in the table in 16th, albeit on the same number of points (8).

Mousinho said: ‘It (Saturday) was just a step too far for Josh. I’d be really disappointed if we don’t see him involved on Wednesday.’

On Monday, the Blues boss maintained the former Norwich and Cardiff winger was close to a comeback and that his injury was nothing serious to worry about. Yet, he was still not exactly sure when that return would happen.

‘Murp's okay. We're still not 100-percent with him, so we're going to get him out tomorrow (Tuesday) training and see how he is and then just take a view on that for Wednesday,’ said Mousinho.

‘We're very day-to-day with him at the minute.

‘If he's not right, we won't rush him back. If he's right, we're not going to hold him back either, so there's just that balance to find, I think.

‘We've obviously got the international break coming up, but if he's right to play Wednesday, we'll play.’

Pompey missing Josh Murphy’s presence

Murphy has featured just four times for Pompey this season, having missed the season-opener against Oxford United with a hamstring injury.

That comes off the back of a maiden campaign at Fratton Park that saw him produce seven goals and 14 assists across 42 league appearances.

His presence - along with fellow injured players Callum Lang, Nicolas Schmid and Conor Shaughnessy - has definitely been missed, with the Blues struggling to break down opposition defences in his absence.

However, after being spotted wearing a protective boot in the days leading up to the Ipswich game, Mousinho insisted there was nothing sinister to read into his continued absence.

The Blues head coach added: ‘No, he's fine, he's fine. Yeah, don't worry about it.’

