Portsmouth star suffers international snub as World Cup qualifiers kick-off

The Blues star did not make the match-day squad let alone starting XI

Pompey star Sammy Silvera has been left out of Australia’s squad has they face China in the third round of their World Cup qualifiers.

This is the Socceroos first time in action since announcing their new coach Tony Popovic at the end of last month. The former Crystal Palace defender replaced Graham Arnold ahead of the latest round of qualifying matches with Australia sitting fifth in their Group C qualifying table.

A disappointing defeat to Bahrain - in which Blues forward Kusini Yengi was sent off - and an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Indonesia has not put the Socceroos in a strong stead when it comes to their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

However, new boss Popovic is hopeful of turning the ship around as they face China and Japan in the ongoing international break. Speaking on his confirmation as the new head coach, the ex-defender said: "Looking ahead, I have great faith and confidence in our ability to grow as a team. Together, we will work tirelessly to improve, evolve, and continue Australia's success on the international stage. I believe we have the talent and determination to make our nation proud."

However, in Popovic’s first game in charge, the ex-Eagles star has opted to exclude Pompey’s Silvera from the matchday squad. The winger has five international appearances to his name already, earning his first call-up in a friendly match against Mexico in September 2023, but appears unlikely to add to his tally in this month’s international break.

Popovic has instead selected Craig Goodwin and Nestory Irankunda to start on the left and right wings respectively for the Socceroos in their home clash against China.

23-year-old Silvera arrived at Fratton Park this summer on loan from Middlesbrough. He has since played seven matches for John Mousinho’s side and, although he is yet to find the back of the net, his club head coach has previously praised his ‘bright’ start.

Speaking in September, the Blues boss said of the Australia international: “Sammy has been really bright since he came into the building. There’s plenty of promise there in terms of his performances. There’s a huge amount to build on as well. We want to get him in the swing of things, we want to get him going, keep on top of him and hopefully have a really successful loan spell.”

With Jacob Farrell currently suffering from a recurrence of a knee issue, and Yengi serving his red card suspension, there are currently no Blues stars currently representing the Australian national team.