Portsmouth trio handed huge managerial news ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Australia have announced their new head coach follow Graham Arnold’s resignation

The Pompey trio of Sammy Silvera, Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell have recently learnt of their new international manager after Tony Popovic was announced as the new Australia head coach.

Former manager Graham Arnold resigned from his role following a successful six-year stint in charge, during which time the Socceroos reached the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. However, Australia’s more recent performances have since taken a turn for the worse with the side only reaching the quarter-final of the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year; and most recently losing 1-0 to Bahrain and drawing 0-0 to Indonesia in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Popovic has now been confirmed as the new Socceroos head coach, earning his first job at international level. The former centre-back played for Crystal Palace between 2001-2006, making 23 Premier League appearances for them. He has also had playing experience in Australia, Japan and Qatar and won 58 caps for Australia, scoring eight goals before his retirement in 2008.

Since turning to coaching, the 51-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success at club level in his home country, most recently guiding Melbourne Victory to this year’s A-League Men Finals, where they were ultimately beaten by the Central Coast Mariners.

Speaking on the appointment, the new Socceroos boss said: “I am extremely honoured to be given this opportunity to lead the Subway Socceroos as head coach. It’s a role that comes with great responsibility and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity.

“This is undoubtedly a very proud moment for myself and my family. To be entrusted with guiding our national team is a privilege that I do not take lightly.

“I fully understand the weight of responsibility and the high expectations that come with this position. The Subway Socceroos have a rich history and a passionate fan base, and I'm committed to living up to those expectations.

"Looking ahead, I have great faith and confidence in our ability to grow as a team. Together, we will work tirelessly to improve, evolve, and continue Australia's success on the international stage. I believe we have the talent and determination to make our nation proud."

Popovic will now lead the Socceroos as they continue their World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan next month, but will do so without Blues forward Kusini Yengi after he was shown a straight red card for a high-foot challenge in the defeat against Bahrain. The striker was forced to sit out of the draw against Indonesia and will remain suspended for the next two games.

Middlesbrough loan star Silvera is set to travel back to Australia, however, while Farrell is yet to make his senior breakthrough.