Portsmouth ready to shine on landmark night for city

It’s a night to remember in the offing for Portsmouth, as boxing in the paid ranks returns to the iconic Guildhall for the first time since the 80s.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s new dynasty of boxing talent are ready to seize their moment on an historic night for the city.

Professional boxing returns to one of the area’s most iconic venues tomorrow evening, as the Portsmouth Guildhall stages a loaded card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hitching Boxing show is of particular significance, with it bringing the paid ranks back to the setting for the first time since the 1980s.

And the next generation of promising operators are out to make the most of their opportunity, on what could prove to be a landmark night for those making their way in the sport.

Topping the bill is former Moneyfields amateur Joseph Butler, who puts his six-fight unbeaten record on the line against Frenchman Jordan Patrick Tomasoni.

Ahmed Adam | Sarah Standing

Sonny Driscoll | The News

Tyler-Jae Wells | The News

Walid Adam | The News

Butler, 25, has a potentially testing night’s work on his hands over eight rounds in the lightweight match-up, with Tomasoni bringing a 6-1 record to the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walid makes his professional bow against Iranian Bahadur Karama, as he begins life away from the amateur code in the light-heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Ahmed takes on Latvian Kristaps Zulgis over four rounds at middleweight in his second match-up, as he aims to build on a four-round points win last September.

The former Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) pair boxing together on a professional show is all the more touching, given the atrocities they escaped from in war-torn Sudan before finding refuge in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another former HOP amateur will be chief support to Butler, with Chichester’s Iman Zahmatkesh in with Argentinian Camilo Castagno over four rounds at cruiserweight.

Pompey boxing charge is on

The Pompey charge continues with Sonny Driscoll aiming to build on not dropping a round in his first two professional contests.

The Cosham middleweight will be looking to showcase his talent when he takes on Manchester’s Luke Thomas over four rounds.

Likewise, Tyler-Jae Wells has won every round in his three pro contests, with the 20-year-old out to make a statement against Lancashire Steven Maguire in the super-bantamweight division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Team Wiseman amateur Daniel Salmon has a win over Maguire to his name but now goes up against experienced journeyman Ricky Leach, who has been in with the likes of Southampton’s European champion Ryan Garner as well as Olympic gold medallist and interim world champion Galal Yafai.

It’s a chance for Luke Denyer to pick up a first win of a career on the road, as he meets Italian Edagha at light-heavyweight. Meanwhile, Callum Ide looks for a maiden pro win in his second pro bout against middleweight Joe Hardy over four rounds.

Brighton’s Younes Baati returns to the city after a knockout win on the Hitching Boxing show at South Parade Pier last September. Baati faces Costa Rica’s over four welterweight rounds.

Tickets are still available for the show on the door on Friday priced £50. Doors open at 5pm.