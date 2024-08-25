Portsmouth transfer target closes on Serie A move as Leeds United 'plot' QPR deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Portsmouth and their Championship rivals.

Portsmouth’s bid to secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin look set to come to an unsuccessful end after he entered into talks over a permanent move to Serie A club Empoli.

The former England Under-20 international joined Pompey on a season-long loan last summer as they embarked on a what would become a memorable push for the League One title and a long-awaited return to the Championship. However, Anjorin’s involvement was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions after he suffered a hamstring tear that ruled him out of action for almost five months.

Speaking of his frustration during the season, Anjorin told BBC Solent: "It was heartbreaking not to be able to contribute more with this brilliant group. The fact I was missing out on so much of this season was absolutely gutting for me."

Anjorin returned to Chelsea this summer and has now entered into the final year of his current deal with the Premier League giants. Pompey were understood to retain an interest in bringing the midfielder back to Fratton Park - but The Athletic have now reported the 22-year-old has entered into talks over a permanent switch to Empoli and has been part of a group of players training away from the Blues first-team squad as they seek to move on a several players before the summer transfer window comes to a close on Friday night.

Leeds plot late move for QPR star following Summerville and Rutter sales

Leeds United’s failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has led to the sale of a number of key players throughout the summer.

Highly-rated academy product Archie Gray departed in a reported £35m move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer and he was followed out of the door by forward duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, who raked in around £67m when they joined West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. The wage bill was further trimmed by the permanent exits of the likes of Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra after they all spent loan spells away from Elland Road last season.

Marti Cifuentes could be without several key stars following injury and booking concerns | Getty Images

Leeds have added to their squad during the summer transfer window after securing the signings of Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle, Almeria winger Largie Ramazani and former loan signing Joe Rodon at a reported cost of around £18m. Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell was also brought in on a season-long deal and Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns returned to the club to provide competition for Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

However, with money still to spend, Whites boss Daniel Farke is reportedly keen on a move for Queen Park Rangers star Ilias Chair. The Morocco international has scored 35 goals and provided 39 assists in 236 appearances since joining Rangers in a cut-price deal from Lierse in January 2017 and has been the subject of interest from several clubs during that time. However, Football Insider have now reported Leeds are ‘plotting’ a ‘last-gasp’ move for the attacking midfield in a bid to replace Rutter before the window closes at 11pm on Friday.