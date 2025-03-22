Questions to answer as frustrations grow over Portsmouth striker after latest international injury setback
But as Pompey fans digest the news of yet another fitness blow to Kusini Yengi there are mounting questions, not just over the growing length of his injury list, but the nature of them being picked up on or around international duty.
Football managers are well versed in the uncontrollable scenario of players going away to fulfil those obligations, with approaches varied to combatting the associated problems.
There was the unspoken route Harry Redknapp travelled, where signings on lucrative deals often came with a tacit understanding national aspirations were shelved.
That’s probably an easier policy to action when your signing players on Premier League wages but, for the most part, bosses have to suck up waving goodbye to fit players and welcoming back injured ones after an international break.
In the case of Yengi there’s a couple of clear and obvious further considerations in the mix, after it was confirmed he’s picked up a hamstring injury in training with the Socceroos.
The first is the small matter of an Australia call-up coming with 20,000-plus miles of distance to travel, and a couple days’ worth of flight time.
That evidently had no impact on the knee injury which led to the four months Yengi spent on the sidelines, after suffering the setback in the World Cup qualifier against Bahrain last November.
Being folded up on a plane for extended periods is certainly a consideration with muscular issues, as the latest injury is, however.
Likewise travel would have been looked at, as Pompey investigated the groin injury recurrence suffered in the warm-up against West Brom last September. That came off the back of the international break which saw Yengi red carded in the grim home loss, also to Bahrain.
This is now a sophomore Pompey campaign for the striker which is approaching becoming a complete write-off, as he’s been unable to build any meaningful momentum.
Yengi has been adored by the Fratton faithful, after an explosive introduction to English football and a 13-goal campaign in which he sent League One’s most highly touted defenders running for cover.
Not that it’s the ultimate barometer of a fanbase, but there’s been a clear sea change in comments aimed in his direction on social media in recent weeks. A frustration over a lack of work-rate has been aired, especially in a season where Pompey’s honest toil has been fundamental to improved results.
It would be unfair to beat Yengi with that particular stick, without factoring in the lack of momentum in his stop-start campaign. But the long line of injuries itself will, no doubt, be contributing to the exasperation over a man who looks like he’s chiselled from marble, while it’s now cruelly suggested he’s made of glass.
The latest hamstring issue is added to ankle, groin and knee problems, which have taken around seven-and-a-half months out of Yengi’s Pompey career.
The word the issue is ‘minor’ will be greeted with a knowing shake of the head from the Fratton faithful, in a season where such statements have usually been followed up with confirmation the player’s campaign is over.
Hopefully that isn’t the case with Yengi and he gets the chance to salvage a Championship nightmare, and answer questions now hanging over him in the process.
