A player deserves the right to represent their country, of that there is absolutely no doubt.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football managers are well versed in the uncontrollable scenario of players going away to fulfil those obligations, with approaches varied to combatting the associated problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was the unspoken route Harry Redknapp travelled, where signings on lucrative deals often came with a tacit understanding national aspirations were shelved.

That’s probably an easier policy to action when your signing players on Premier League wages but, for the most part, bosses have to suck up waving goodbye to fit players and welcoming back injured ones after an international break.

In the case of Yengi there’s a couple of clear and obvious further considerations in the mix, after it was confirmed he’s picked up a hamstring injury in training with the Socceroos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That evidently had no impact on the knee injury which led to the four months Yengi spent on the sidelines, after suffering the setback in the World Cup qualifier against Bahrain last November.

Being folded up on a plane for extended periods is certainly a consideration with muscular issues, as the latest injury is, however.

Likewise travel would have been looked at, as Pompey investigated the groin injury recurrence suffered in the warm-up against West Brom last September. That came off the back of the international break which saw Yengi red carded in the grim home loss, also to Bahrain.

This is now a sophomore Pompey campaign for the striker which is approaching becoming a complete write-off, as he’s been unable to build any meaningful momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi has been adored by the Fratton faithful, after an explosive introduction to English football and a 13-goal campaign in which he sent League One’s most highly touted defenders running for cover.

Pompey's Kusini Yengi has been injured with Australia. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Not that it’s the ultimate barometer of a fanbase, but there’s been a clear sea change in comments aimed in his direction on social media in recent weeks. A frustration over a lack of work-rate has been aired, especially in a season where Pompey’s honest toil has been fundamental to improved results.

It would be unfair to beat Yengi with that particular stick, without factoring in the lack of momentum in his stop-start campaign. But the long line of injuries itself will, no doubt, be contributing to the exasperation over a man who looks like he’s chiselled from marble, while it’s now cruelly suggested he’s made of glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest hamstring issue is added to ankle, groin and knee problems, which have taken around seven-and-a-half months out of Yengi’s Pompey career.

The word the issue is ‘minor’ will be greeted with a knowing shake of the head from the Fratton faithful, in a season where such statements have usually been followed up with confirmation the player’s campaign is over.

Hopefully that isn’t the case with Yengi and he gets the chance to salvage a Championship nightmare, and answer questions now hanging over him in the process.