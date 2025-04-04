Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Milosevic’s influence on Pompey’s survival fight has been lauded - before he’s kicked a ball for his new team.

John Mousinho saluted the impact of the new signing, as the Sweden international takes on an immediate leadership role in the Blues dressing room.

Milosevic arrived last month after leaving AIK Stockholm, with his last football coming in the Allsvenskan last November.

That means the 33-year-old has needed time to build his fitness, before offering the defensive cover required amid Pompey’s lack of options in the centre-back department.

Milosevic hasn’t needed time to bring his leadership qualities to the group, however, with the former AIK captain bringing energy to the group.

The former Nottingham Forest man was given his first squad involvement in the win over Blackburn last weekend, as an unused substitute in the 1-0 win.

Milosevic made his mark from the bench, however, as he lived and breathed every minute of the game as Pompey grafted to an ugly but much-needed three points.

Pompey's Alex Milosevic, right, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic | AFP via Getty Images

That kind of selfless approach has been noted by Mousinho, who believes it brings an important boost to his squad.

‘He’s someone who’s come in who was a captain at his previous club, has caps for Sweden and is hugely experienced.

‘So he’s come in and just boosted the place with his leadership and experience - he just has that attitude and mentality.

‘I didn’t see it because I was too involved in the game last weekend, but everyone around me was saying “you want to see how involved Alex was in the game”.

‘The first thing he did after the game was go up to the two centre-halves after the game and congratulate them on how good they’d been.

‘That’s what we need. We need that around the place and the influence of players who aren’t setting foot on the pitch is huge.’

Joe Morrell ‘extremely good influence in the dressing room’

It’s not just Milosevic who has been exerting influence on the Pompey squad, despite not playing to date.

Mousinho has pinpointed Joe Morrell as an ‘extremely good influence in the dressing room’, with the Wales international continuing his rehab from his knee injury at the club.

The Pompey boss feels such efforts all play a part in aiding the feelgood factor around his squad.

He added: ‘It really makes a difference. We’ve even spoken about Joe Morrell being an influence around the place - all of these small factors really contribute.’