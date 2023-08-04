Here are six activities in the Portsmouth area to keep the whole family entertained this weekend, from free live music to more campervans than you can shake a stick at:

Live at The Bandstand – at the Wedgewood Rooms

The free weekly summer music event continues this Saturday – but has been moved indoors due to the Met Office issuing a severe weather warning. This weekend’s show kicks off with Bella Estelle who will play at The Wedgewood Rooms from 1.00pm on Saturday, August 5. You can find the full line-up – including performances for the rest of the summer – here: Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival

Here are 6 things to do this weekend.

Priddy’s Hard open day

From artillery displays to historic exhibitions, there is something for everyone at Priddy’s Hard Rampart Open Day this weekend. The event will be taking place on Saturday, August 5 between 10am and 5:30pm.

Get the full details of the free event here: Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day will be taking place this weekend - here's what to expect

Wickham Festival

Despite a rainy start, Wickham Festival is in full swing this weekend. The event runs until Sunday 6 at a site just north of Wickham. You can find the full details including the line-up and how to book here: Wickham Festival 2023: Full line up, how to book tickets and who is performing including The Proclaimers and The Zombies

Unfortunately, the proclaimers will no longer be performing due to a medical issue.

Beach Dubbin Festival

A huge gathering of VW cars and campers will take over Southsea Common this Sunday as the Beach Dubbin festival returns. This year’s event will feature at least 750 vehicles, and visitors will be entertained by live music, dancers and cosplayers alonside local traders and food and drinks stalls. The petrolhead bonanza will run from 10.00am to 4.00pm, with proceeds going towards the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, as well a selection of smaller charities. It is free to attend on foot. Find the full details here: Hundreds of VW vehicles to gather on Southsea Common as Beach Dubbin' festival returns

Wave Music Festival

A charity music festival will return to Hayling Island this weekend, kicking off at 10am at Tournerbury Golf Centre. The festival will feature fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator, Jeopardy, an assault course and sumo wrestling as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles, a track for space hoppers, lots of sit on rides, three sand pits and Boogie mites will be doing some activities. Get all the information you need here: Wave Charity Festival will take place in Hayling Island at Tournerbury Golf Centre - here's how to get tickets

Gosport vintage bus rally

Petrol heads and bus lovers will have a field day at the Stokes Bay Bus Rally. Taking place on August 6 from 10am to 4.30pm, the event will include free vintage rides around Gosport, a large display of static vehicles for the whole family to have a look at as well as stalls which will be selling transport-related merchandise and gifts.