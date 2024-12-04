Pompey boss John Mousinho will be spreading Christmas cheer this week as he returns as special guest of year’s The News carol service.

The head coach will briefly turn his attention from Fratton Park to Fratton’s St Mary’s Church to enjoy the festive delights of our annual Christingle service on Friday (December 6), from 5.30pm.

Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho and his children. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-64)

Fans will have a chance to meet John after the service which also includes stars of this year’s panto at The Guildhall, The Snow Queen - A Frozen Adventure, and carols sung by the children of Manor Infant, Penbridge Primary and Arundel Court Primary. Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan are set to attend the festive event. Accompanying John, who also supported last year’s service, will be the ever-popular Pompey mascot Nelson.

Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: “Each year we look forward to the Christingle Service with The News – as we celebrate with our local schools and the wider community the coming of light into darkness. At a time when we are all too aware of the darkness in our world I hope many will come to celebrate the light with us and think about how we can reflect that light in our lives and communities.”

The service will include readings from the Christmas story and the explanation of the Christingle, which will be given its traditional entertaining twist by Father Bob.

The News editor in chief Mark Waldron said: “This is always such a special service at a special time of year in one of Portsmouth’s most beautiful settings so I would welcome everyone to come and join us as we shine a little festive light in to our lives.”

The Snow Queen - A Frozen Adventure is from Curtain Call productions and runs at The Guildhall from December 17-30. It features a large LED screen that brings the story to life, a sleigh ride and an original script that promises to delight audiences of all ages. For more details and tickets go to The Guildhal website.