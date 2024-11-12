Santa will be making a special trip to Spinnaker Tower this Christmas for a toy-making workshop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth © Visit Portsmouth | Visit Portsmouth

Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, take part in a festive trail and craft their very own cuddly toy. Guests will start their magical adventure in Santa’s workshop where they will create a cuddly companion which will be brought to life by filling it with fluffy stuffing and a keepsake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hale, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re thrilled Santa is bringing his workshop to Spinnaker Tower once again.

“This is a unique way to meet Santa and gives children the chance to receive an early gift and enjoy spectacular sky-high views without the need for a magical sleigh.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and their families and hope they make some wonderful memories with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad