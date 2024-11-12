Spinnaker Tower to host unique toy-making sessions at Santa's workshop

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:04 BST

Santa will be making a special trip to Spinnaker Tower this Christmas for a toy-making workshop.

The workshop will be a perfect way for children to get in the festive spirit this winter. Taking place every Friday to Sunday from November 30 to December 22 as well as December 23 and Christmas Eve.  

Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth © Visit Portsmouth | Visit Portsmouth

Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, take part in a festive trail and craft their very own cuddly toy. Guests will start their magical adventure in Santa’s workshop where they will create a cuddly companion which will be brought to life by filling it with fluffy stuffing and a keepsake.  

After crafting their toy, each child will have the joy of meeting Santa in his enchanting grotto.

Richard Hale, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “We’re thrilled Santa is bringing his workshop to Spinnaker Tower once again.

“This is a unique way to meet Santa and gives children the chance to receive an early gift and enjoy spectacular sky-high views without the need for a magical sleigh.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and their families and hope they make some wonderful memories with us.”

Tickets include all day admission to the tower, allowing guests to return as many times as they like on the same day to explore the views.  Adult tickets will cost £16.75 and a child ticket will cost £25.

For more information about Spinnaker Tower and the Santa toy-making workshop, click here.

