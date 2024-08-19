Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Friday, August 23 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fatboy Slim: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images | Getty

Common Stage

Pacific Avenue – 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Razorlight – 1.15 to 2pm

The Murder Capital – 2.30pm to 3pm

The Snuts – 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Louis Tomlinson – 4.45 to 5.30pm

Idles – 6.15pm to 7pm

Snow Patrol – 7.40pm to 8.50pm

Fatboy Slim – 9.35pm to 10.55pm

Jess Glynne performs | Getty Images

Castle Stage

Do Nothing – 12.05pm to 12.35pm

Bellah Mae – 1.05pm to 1.35pm

Nieve Ella – 2.05pm to 2.35pm

The Royston Club – 3.05pm to 3.35pm

Peace – 4.05pm 4.35pm

Lottery Winners – 5.05pm to 5.50pm

Maximo Park – 8.35pm to 7.20pm

Baby Queen 8.05pm to 8.55pm

Jess Glynne – 9.40pm to 10.50pm

Russell Howard | Contributed

Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:

Suzi Ruffell - 3.15pm to 3.30pm

Russell Howard – 3.35pm to 4.15pm

Bloody Gungers – 9.30pm to 10.30pm

Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.