Victorious Festival 2024: Line up, set times and finish times for Friday August 23
Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Friday, August 23 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- Pacific Avenue – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
- Razorlight – 1.15 to 2pm
- The Murder Capital – 2.30pm to 3pm
- The Snuts – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- Louis Tomlinson – 4.45 to 5.30pm
- Idles – 6.15pm to 7pm
- Snow Patrol – 7.40pm to 8.50pm
- Fatboy Slim – 9.35pm to 10.55pm
Castle Stage
- Do Nothing – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
- Bellah Mae – 1.05pm to 1.35pm
- Nieve Ella – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
- The Royston Club – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- Peace – 4.05pm 4.35pm
- Lottery Winners – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
- Maximo Park – 8.35pm to 7.20pm
- Baby Queen 8.05pm to 8.55pm
- Jess Glynne – 9.40pm to 10.50pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Suzi Ruffell - 3.15pm to 3.30pm
- Russell Howard – 3.35pm to 4.15pm
- Bloody Gungers – 9.30pm to 10.30pm
Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.
