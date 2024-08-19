Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 25 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

Biffy Clyro | AFP via Getty Images

Common Stage

Brooke Combe – 12.15pm to 12.45pm

The Kooks – 1.15 to 2pm

Red Rum Club – 2.30pm to 3pm

Natasha Bedingfield – 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Yard Act – 4.45 to 5.30pm

James Bay – 6.15pm to 7pm

Becky Hill – 7.45pm to 8.35pm

Biffy Clyro – 9.20pm to 10.50pm

The Pigeon Detectives.

Castle Stage

Personal Trainer – 12.05pm to 12.35pm

Panic Shack – 1.05pm to 1.35pm

Harvey Jay Dodgson – 2.05pm to 2.35pm

The Futureheads – 3.05pm to 3.35pm

The Hunna – 4.05pm 4.35pm

The Pigeon Detectives – 5.05pm to 5.50pm

Soft Play – 8.35pm to 7.20pm

Arlo Parks - 8.05pm to 8.55pm

Wet Leg – 9.40pm to 10.50pm

Al Murray | Getty Images

Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:

Fatiha El-Ghorri - 3.15pm to 3.30pm

Al Murray – 3.35pm to 4.15pm

Barrioke - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Bog Rolling Stones – 9.30pm to 10.30pm

Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.