Victorious Festival 2024: Line up, set times and finish times for Sunday August 25
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 25 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- Brooke Combe – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
- The Kooks – 1.15 to 2pm
- Red Rum Club – 2.30pm to 3pm
- Natasha Bedingfield – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- Yard Act – 4.45 to 5.30pm
- James Bay – 6.15pm to 7pm
- Becky Hill – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
- Biffy Clyro – 9.20pm to 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- Personal Trainer – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
- Panic Shack – 1.05pm to 1.35pm
- Harvey Jay Dodgson – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
- The Futureheads – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- The Hunna – 4.05pm 4.35pm
- The Pigeon Detectives – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
- Soft Play – 8.35pm to 7.20pm
- Arlo Parks - 8.05pm to 8.55pm
- Wet Leg – 9.40pm to 10.50pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Fatiha El-Ghorri - 3.15pm to 3.30pm
- Al Murray – 3.35pm to 4.15pm
- Barrioke - 6.30pm to 7.30pm
- Bog Rolling Stones – 9.30pm to 10.30pm
Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.