From beloved tourist attractions to a star-studded Comic Con, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Meet Doctor Who at Gosport Comic Con

A huge comic con is being held in Gosport this weekend - and there are a lot of famous faces that are expected to turn up. The likes of Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James will be heading down to Thorngate Halls, Gosport, to take part in a brand new Comic Con. The event will take place on Sunday, April 14 between 11am and 5pm. You can find ourt everything you need to know about the event here: Gosport Comic Con at Thorngate Halls.

Visit Southsea’s hidden gardens

This week, we decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. These spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can take a look here: I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.

Easter fun at Fort Nelson

Visitors to Fort Nelson are invited to watch birds of prey soar this weekend as the site finishes its Easter Holidays roster of activities. The falconry displays, featuring trained birds of prey in flight, will run at Fort Nelson, Fareham. The displays, which run three times per day at the Victorian fort, will return on the weekend beginning Saturday, April 15. Children can take part in a free Easter Bunny Hunt running from April 1 to April 16 for the chance to win a small prize. Alongside the free attractions are ‘Make and Take’ craft sessions which cost £12 and are suitable for children aged five to nine. Find out more here: Fort Nelson vistitors treated to weekend fun.

Spring Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. This Sunday - and each subsequent Sunday up to and including April 21 - will see the event take place on Castle Fields before it returns to its usual Southsea Common site off Duisburg Way.

The car boot will begin at 7.30am and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.