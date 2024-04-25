Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From beloved tourist attractions to a spectacular football celebration, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Celebrate Pompey’s League One title win on Southsea Common

Portsmouth FC have confirmed the arrangements of their League One title celebrations. The Blues will celebrate their famous victory from 1pm until 4pm on Southsea Common this Sunday (April 28). And it will be a double cause for a party with Pompey Women joining the festivities, after their National League Southern Premier Division success.

Live entertainment will take place between 1pm and 4pm, with a huge turnout expected for the occasion. There will not be a parade, with the players expected on stage from around 2pm to hold their silverware aloft after travelling directly to the event. Find out more here.

Bluebell Walk at the Holywell Estate

The Holywell Estate will once again be opening to the public this weekend as its popular Bluebell Walk event returns Join The Murray Parish Trust for a unique opportunity to enjoy the fabulous annual display of spring bluebells as you take a stroll around the woodlands, river meadows and historic parklands situated in the South Downs National Park in the unspoilt rolling countryside of the Meon Valley. The grounds open from 10:30 am on both dates, with 2 allotted time slots per day, and tickets must be purchased in advance - with proceeds going to the charity. Find out more and book tickets here.

Visit Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for cheaper

Portsmouth residents are invited to visit a beloved local attraction for less - in celebration of Pompey’s recent Championship success. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be offering a time limited discount on its annual pass. The 30 per cent discount, open to anyone with a PO postcode, can be redeemed on Ultimate Explorer tickets for 12 days from Saturday, April 20 to Thursday, May 2. The 12-day period of the offer reflects the 12 years Pompey has been absent from the Championship. Find out more here: Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrates Pompey Championship victory with discounts for locals - how to claim.

All the fun of the fair

A travelling funfair has come to Southsea - and you can visit this weekend. The travelling funfair will be open at Castle Field from Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 6 - with the exception of April 30 and May 1 when it will be closed. Each day the fair will be open from midday until late, with fun characters also joining in for photo opportunities both weekends.

Visit Southsea’s hidden gardens

This week, we decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. These spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can take a look here: I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.

Spring Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. This Sunday will see the event take place on Castle Fields before it returns to its usual Southsea Common site off Duisburg Way.

The car boot will begin at 7.30am and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun