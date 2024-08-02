A quirky custom-built mini golf course is opening at Gunwharf Quays this weekend which has been inspired by famous artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course will take guests on a journey through art history in what promises to be ‘an immersive experience’ as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist.

Curator and Creative Director, Tina Ziegler of Moniker Art at the golf course Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The artists features will be:

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Salvador Dalí

Keith Haring

David Hockney

Frida Kahlo

Jeff Koons

Yayoi Kusama

Bridget Riley

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear curator and creative director, Tina Ziegler of Moniker Art explain the thinking behind the new attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New mini golf course, Art and Putt at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Opening to the public tomorrow (Saturday, August 3), the summer ‘Art & Putt’ pop-up will be open in line with the outlet’s opening hours every day in The Plaza, until Monday, September 2. It will take around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person.

Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Art & Putt this August. This spectacular addition is completely new for us and brings a different, more experiential dimension to our leisure offering. Our Art & Putt golf course will be a must-see destination for tourists visiting Portsmouth this summer, alongside our local community of guests. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Further information on ticket bookings will be available in due course. For more details, please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/art-putt