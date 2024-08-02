Gunwharf Quays: Quirky custom-built mini golf course inspired by famous artists opens

A quirky custom-built mini golf course is opening at Gunwharf Quays this weekend which has been inspired by famous artists.

From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course will take guests on a journey through art history in what promises to be ‘an immersive experience’ as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist.

Curator and Creative Director, Tina Ziegler of Moniker Art at the golf course Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
The artists features will be:

  • Jean-Michel Basquiat
  • Salvador Dalí
  • Keith Haring
  • David Hockney
  • Frida Kahlo
  • Jeff Koons
  • Yayoi Kusama
  • Bridget Riley

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear curator and creative director, Tina Ziegler of Moniker Art explain the thinking behind the new attraction.

New mini golf course, Art and Putt at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
Opening to the public tomorrow (Saturday, August 3), the summer ‘Art & Putt’ pop-up will be open in line with the outlet’s opening hours every day in The Plaza, until Monday, September 2. It will take around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person.

Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the arrival of Art & Putt this August. This spectacular addition is completely new for us and brings a different, more experiential dimension to our leisure offering. Our Art & Putt golf course will be a must-see destination for tourists visiting Portsmouth this summer, alongside our local community of guests. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it for themselves.”   

Further information on ticket bookings will be available in due course. For more details, please visit https://gunwharf-quays.com/art-putt

