Schools in Hampshire: Brune Park 'absolutely thrilled' over English IGCSE results
A secondary school in Gosport is 'absolutely thrilled' after a cohort of Year 11 students pass their English IGCSE exams.
Staff and students at Brune Park School are over the moon with a set of English IGCSE results after 160 students sat the exam. The year 11 students had the opportunity to take their English exams last summer and 65 per cent of pupils have bagged a pass rate of a grade 9-4 ahead of the summer GCSE exams. The exams took place early in a bid to reduce the pressures when the rest of the exams come around in May. An IGCSE is the equivalent of a GCSE and it is an English language based qualification which can be sat by students in year 10 or 11.
Kerry Payne, headteacher at Brune Park School, said: "We're absolutely thrilled with these results - our students and staff have put in an incredible amount of effort, and it's truly inspiring to see their dedication rewarded.
"These outcomes are a testament to the exceptional teaching effort of the staff at Brune Park, who have gone above and beyond to support and guide our pupils."
To make things even better, 29 per cent of students came out of the exams with a grade 5, which is another record high in Brune Park's history for English IGCSE results. The students were invited to a results assembly where they found out the good news that they had acheived a pass in English well ahead of the remaining exams this year.
Emma O'Grady, raising standards leader, said: "Achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and maths unlocks a world of possibilities for our students. It opens doors to further study, vocational training, and skilled employment, paving the way for a brighter future. We know that these results can be life-changing for many of our pupils, and that fills us with immense pride. It is also a reflection of the rapid improvements that have been made since our last Ofsted Inspection."