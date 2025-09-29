"We can't ignore racist behaviour in our city" - England flags removed from Canoe Lake following racist attack
They were placed on lampposts at the Southsea park where a man was punched in the head and verbally racially abused by a group of five or six men seen carrying flags.
The incident happened on Sunday, September 21 at around 8pm where the victim, a man in his 30s, was knocked to the ground by the punch and was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.
It coincided with the St George’s Cross flags being placed at Canoe Lake near to the Emmanuel Memorial where candles and an American flag were also placed for the murdered right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk. These were also subsequently removed.
A statement from Portsmouth City Council said that while it was not removing flags as a matter of routine, it had removed these ones as a direct result of the racist attack.
It said: “A large number of flags were put up in Canoe Lake park on the same day as a racially aggravated assault which is being investigated by the police. Police have said the suspects were carrying flags and subsequently the council has received complaints specifically about the flags in Canoe Lake.
“We understand and respect the desire of some residents to display national pride or remembrance through flags and as a council, our buildings that have flagpoles proudly fly the Union Flag.
“The incident at Canoe Lake is very specific and therefore we have decided to remove the flags from this location. We can't ignore any activity that could be deemed to be condoning racist behaviour in our city.
“We will continue to take a measured approach to flags in other areas.”
The council has also confirmed it had removed the St George’s Cross paintings which were painted on Portsmouth Guildhall adding “this has caused damage to the Grade II listed building. Damage like this is upsetting, unlawful and costly to repair”.
The council confirmed that it also needed to remove unauthorised road markings such as crosses painted on giveway lines and roundabouts on the city’s streets, and will continue to review items attached to flag poles.
It follows a national wave of St George’s Cross flags being hung or drawn in locations across the county, with some saying it is as a result of reclaiming national pride and others arguing it is as a result of right-wing protest against migrants.
The council statement said: “Symbols have been painted on roads and roundabouts, which do not comply with national road marking standards which the council has a legal duty to uphold, therefore, any non-standard road markings will be removed to keep road markings compliant.
“Flags and any other items attached to lamp posts or any other council property will be reviewed in line with our normal processes and removed in due course, unless they pose a hazard, in which case they will be removed as soon as possible. If residents are concerned about a flag they should report it via our online form.
“Residents are free to hang flags responsibly on their own property.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the attack in Southsea to call 101 quoting reference number 44250428088, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.