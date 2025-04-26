Royal Navy: Russian ships prowling in British waters are stalked by Navy warships
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HMS St Albans was activated to monitor RFN Admiral Golovoko as the frigate sailed east through the English Channel. The Plymouth-based Type 23 frigate closely monitored and launched a Merlin helicopter to gather information from the air, before handing over escorting duties to NATO allies as Golovoko continued its journey from the Mediterranean.
Elsewhere in the Channel, Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Mersey tracked RFN Soobrazitelny as the corvette sailed westward, while Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tidesurge supported the operations. Russian tanker Kola was also monitored heading in the same direction in a coordinated effort with the Joint Maritime Security Centre.
The government said that protecting UK waters in this way demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the UK is secure at home and strong abroad.
For HMS St Albans, it was the second such activation this month, having monitored Steregushchiy-class corvette Stoikiy in a three-day operation two weeks ago. HMS Somerset and HMS Cattistock also shadowed several Russian vessels at the end of March.
HMS St Albans Commanding Officer, Commander Matt Teare, said: “HMS St Albans is at very high readiness to operate whenever, and wherever, the nation needs us in the protection of our home and the waters surrounding it.
“We have twice been activated in recent weeks to conduct this type of operation and I am extremely proud of the professionalism of my crew and their tireless dedication to keeping our nation safe.
“We were proud to work alongside HMS Mersey and I would like to thank RFA Tidesurge for her logistical support during the operation.”
“HMS St Albans is currently operating as part of a NATO Task Group and the regularity of Russian activity around the United Kingdom reinforces the vital importance of continuous integration with our allies and partners.”
This operation follows the Prime Minister’s visit to HMS Prince of Wales on Thursday, visiting sailors, aviators, soldiers, and Royal Marines onboard (see video embedded in this story).
Having departed from Portsmouth on Tuesday, April 22 the flagship leads the Carrier Strike Group as it deploys to the Indo-Pacific alongside HMS Dauntless
By sending the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful aircraft carrier to the region, the government said it s keeping the UK is secure at home and strong abroad, one of the foundations of its Plan for Change.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.