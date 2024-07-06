Tipner fire: Firefighters making 'good progress' in tackling huge fire at TJ Waste with 117 tonnes ablaze
Fire crews have been on the scene of the fire at a two-storey building at TJ Waste and Recycling in Tipner Lane since 6.30am this morning. Smoke from the fire has been blowing across the city, leading to the closure of the M275 twice today for safety reasons.
It is not expected the reopen again until some time tomorrow (Sunday, July 7), with the city’s park and ride service also suspended. However, Eastern Road will be fully open tomorrow with southbound lane closures by Southern Water also suspended to help with the city’s traffic flow.
Hampshire fire and rescue had initially believed between 60 and 100 tonnes of waste was alight at the site - but this evening have confirmed that 117 tonnes was on fire.
In a statement the fire service said: “Our crews are making good progress as the smoke plume is reducing, but the M275 will remain closed for the evening. The fire began in the early hours of this morning (6 July, 2024) in a large waste processing unit consisting of 2 floors, containing 117 tonnes of domestic and commercial waste material.
“A high volume pumping unit is utilising sea water, with the assistance of an appliance and two monitors. Crews will remain on scene and monitor over night.”
