Concerns over tragic Portsmouth tower block where two people have died - amid probe

Questions have again been raised over the safety of a tragic tower block where two people have now died after falling from height - with an investigation underway.

Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth.

Tragedy struck Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, for a second time in 20 months when a man in his 50s fell to his death on Sunday April 20 in front of horrified residents.

Paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance raced to the scene just after 4.30pm to respond to welfare concerns before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is currently ongoing as police prepare a file for the coroner - with the death not being treated as suspicious.

The sad incident followed the death of Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil Minnie Rae Dunn who fell over a balcony at Pickwick House on August 24, 2023, at around 6.30pm . The eight-year-old fell after climbing up a sofa on the balcony while "messing about" with a friend who desperately tried to grab her hand as she fell.

Questions were raised over safety at the block following Minnie’s death to prevent future deaths or injuries - with concerns now raised again following the events on Sunday.

An air ambulance and police units have been scrambled to Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, this evening.

An eyewitness, responding on social media to an article in The News about the death, said: “When will the council sort these blocks out so people aren't able to access the windows? Two people in a year have died from falling out of this block. The council should be doing more.”

Another posted: “Fully agree. When living there my anxiety was awful. My kids weren't allowed anywhere near the windows or on the balcony. It was so scary.”

Meanwhile, Minnie’s dad Daniel Kenney - who previously criticised the safety of the block and others across the city - has again called for more action. He told The News: “Thoughts are with the man’s family. It brought up painful memories.

“I've been saying since Minnie died the council needs to address the balconies. Not just at Pickwick House but other blocks too. I don't want to read about another child ending up falling from one of them and another family going through the pain we have and still do.

“My fear is it will happen again. I saw the balcony Minnie fell off. It was far from safe. I just never want it to happen again.

“I think a petition is needed. Just like MPs, councillors are also elected and they need to be accountable to their constituents.”

Minnie Rae-Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney.

Other members of the public saddened by the events last weekend have also had their say. One person said on social media: “Perhaps the windows need to open in the event of a fire in the block maybe. If they were sealed it could prevent an evacuation by the fire service.”

Another said: “It’s not really the council's fault. Loads of people move in and out of these flats with no problems. Sometimes it just happens. Nothing to do with windows at all.”

A third wrote: “Those windows open with a very small gap. Are people meant to live in a block where windows don't open at all? Also the last incident was a little girl playing and accidentally went over a balcony. Again no one’s fault, especially not the councils.”

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said they were unable to comment on concerns raised due to an “ongoing investigation”.

Minnie Rae Dunn, who died after falling from a tower block balcony in Portsmouth

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police previously said: “We were called at 4.32pm on Sunday (April 20) to a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in Wingfield Street, Portsmouth. We attended the location alongside our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service and the helicopter emergency medical service.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services the man, who is in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”