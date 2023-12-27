2023 has proven to be a newsworthy year for Portsmouth, from sports and festivals, to breaking news and Royal Navy updates, we have been there to cover it.

Before we look ahead to 2024 it seems the perfect time to look back on 2023 and highlight some of the stories that grabbed the attention of the people that matter, you, the readers. Thank you for your time and loyalty this year, we look forward to bringing you more content that captures the imagination in 2024.

A childhood staple and a memento kept by families for years to come. Thousands of children started at a new school this year and we collated the images from across the area to provide a one-stop reference point for family and friends to view their little relatives embark on a new adventure.

John Westwood can be heard, if not seen, at every Portsmouth game you go to. However, after a number of incidents the ever present fan was banned for a number of matches. This was a candid interview where he broached the subject of his wrong doings and his desire to change.

Victorious festival has become a permanent fixture on the Portsmouth calendar. The three day event seems to get bigger and better every year and 2023 was no exception. Thousands of people flocked to Southsea Common to see the likes of Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons, DJ legend Pete Tong and the Kaiser Chiefs. Thousands also flocked to this article displaying the weekend in all its glory.

Bargain hunters love a car boot sale as you never know what treasures you might find. A local photographer, Karl Bailey, found these incredible pictures of the city from 1978 which belonged to Portsmouth Camera club. They provide a fascinating snapshot of Portsmouth from forty-five years ago.

When you think of Portsmouth, Hollywood movies might not be the first thing that springs to mind. However, you would be surprised how many major movies have had sequences filmed in Portsmouth and Hampshire. From Marvel movies to period dramas, plenty of the biggest stars have filmed on location in the area.

The thought of open-air swimming in the depths of winter may fill you with dread but in the summer months a Hampshire swimming pool was voted as one of the best ‘hidden’ experiences. With the number of people who read this article, Petersfield Lido wont be hidden for long.

The Great South Run always introduces us to amazing people and stories, as athletes and amateurs alike put their bodies to the test for a personal cause. This year was no different with this article capturing the best images and stories of the day.

In May the country turned out to celebrate the crowning of a new King. Our county was said to have had the most applications for street parties in the country with Portsmouth making up almost a quarter of those. The city does not miss an opportunity to celebrate and we were there to witness your celebrations.

Something a little more niche grabbed readers attention at the start of the year. Photographer Paul Windsor looked back on his experience of covering the heavy metal band’s Portsmouth Guildhall gig in 2000, a gig that saw the band banned from the venue due to their antics.