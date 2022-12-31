In the context of sky-high home energy bills, many people had feared the onset of the cold weather. November had been relatively mild, but the Arctic blast that set in halfway through this month left us all shivering. It led to beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as the skies stayed clear, but the cold was unrelenting, often not rising above 1C all day outside towns and cities.

It made the sun-dappled World Cup in Qatar seem even more distant. Unlike other World Cups, there was no obvious outbreak of support – flags on cars, for example, were conspicuous by their absence, and Christmas decorations took precedence over the flag of St George. But pubs saw decent crowds, especially for the knock-out games against Senegal and France.

Jarrath Cush, Josh Strain, Ryan Ralph and Aaron Ralph at The Leopold in Southsea, on Saturday, December 10, to watch England v France in the World Cup Picture: Matthew Clark

Away from that the other main topic of conversation all month wasn’t the news agenda – it was the flu-cold bug that ripped through the population. By Christmas it seemed that everyone was either ill or getting over it, and that hardly anyone had been spared.

We also saw some perennial issues hit the headlines. Southern Water was mocked at the beginning of the month after announcing that 13 of the beaches in Hampshire had been rated as ‘excellent’ for bathing water quality – news to those who had dodged sewage and risked brown sludge while swimming or paddleboarding. The water company’s boast was given short shrift by those The News spoke to.

Ant told The News: ‘There’s a great sense of community in Portsmouth – it’s one of the last cities with a real sense of community. ‘I am a Portsmouth boy through and through, and it’s good to give back.’

Politically, an announcement made in the early part of the month raised some interested in Portsmouth and surrounding areas. Levelling Up Secretary Michel Gove said that housing targets would be a ‘starting point’ for development rather than a hard and fast threshold to meet. Portsmouth councillors have regularly said that the current figure of building 17,700 homes over the next 15 years is next to impossible. While welcoming the principle, council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said more detail was needed.

‘This could give us some extra flexibility but whenever I hear an announcement from Michael Gove I am a bit sceptical because from past experience there’s often a difference between what is said and what comes through in legislation,’ he said.

A tower block planned for the old mail sorting office in Slindon Street in Portsmouth

And on a lighter note, a guide dog made King Charles III laugh when she ‘kissed’ his hand during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Stamp was with her owner Ben Good, who was made an MBE for supporting visually impaired people.

A house in Langford Road, Buckland after it collapsed on December 7

Paul Cripps, owner of Tangier Road Butchers, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Stamp licks the King's hand while Ben Good receives his MBE. Picture: Yui Mok / PA

A CGI image of a 38-storey tower planned for the former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre

