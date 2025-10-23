Councillors back plans to revive vacant Albert Road site

Albert road shop and flats scheme CGI

Plans for new shops and flats on Albert Road have been approved by Portsmouth City Council planners.

The scheme, for 63–65 Albert Road, was submitted by NM Investments through PLC Architects. It will add two extra storeys to the existing two-storey building and include a bin and cycle store at the rear.

Under the plans, the former stationery shop will be converted into four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats with a commercial unit on the ground floor.

The site, on the corner of Albert Road and Chelsea Road, sits next to the Campbell Road Conservation Area and close to the locally listed terrace at 1–13 Chelsea Road.

Jake Russell, planning agent, said the scheme is an “excellent example” of how developers can use brownfield sites to create new homes and reinvigorate vacant shop units on the high street.

He added that the new homes would be “an important contribution” to the city’s housing supply while improving the appearance of the “prominent corner site”.

Councillor Hugh Mason drew attention to the officer’s report, in which the highways team confirmed that future tenants can apply for the MD – Kings Area resident parking zone.

However, Albert Road is not listed as an eligible road within the RPZ, with parking restricted to two hours.

Cllr Mason warned that this could “open the door” to everyone living on Albert Road applying for a parking permit.

Cllr Mary Vallely queried the future use of the ground floor unit, raising concerns about food outlets operating directly beneath flats.

Officers explained that the ground floor will fall under a broad planning use, which could include restaurants but not takeaways or pubs.

Cllr Judith Smythe supported the proposal, provided a WC and kitchenette are included in the ground floor unit to prevent future tenant–landlord disputes.

Cllr Peter Candlish welcomed the scheme, adding that if a national policy were to be introduced for the densification of urban areas, “this is the sort of scheme we’re going to have to do”.

Cllr Lee Hunt expressed enthusiasm for the plans, commending the designers for retaining the building’s 1950s architectural style.