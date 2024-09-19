A lane closure on the M23 will likely remain in place for the rest of the day after an oil spillage. Photo: Sussex World

Highways bosses have admitted last week’s gridlock caused by the closure of the A27 was ‘unexpected’ - with motorists being warned there will be a second weekend of misery.

Last weekend’s full closure of the westbound carriageway between Havant and Emsworth led to huge delays of up to an hour-and-a-half across the area through the diversion, prompting National Highways to remind people to plan their journeys with the eastbound carriageway being closed this weekend.

The eastbound carriage way of the A27 will be closed this weekend between Emsworth and Havant

The closures have been taking place to allow repairs to Langstone Bridge, with the eastbound carriageway closed from 9pm on Friday (September 20) to 6am on Monday (September 23) This will be followed by four overnight closures on the same stretch from 9pm to 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Luckhurst, programme delivery manager for National Highways in the South East Region, is urging motorists to either avoid the area around the closed section or allow extra time to complete their journeys.

She admitted the traffic chaos of last week took National Highways by surprise, and said it was looking at what it can do to mitigate the impact this weekend.

She said: “Our job is to keep the country moving and we plan all our closures extremely carefully to minimise disruption. The extent of the delays we saw during the first weekend closure were unexpected and – as we do with every closure – we will review our actions to see if there’s anything we can do to improve on the actions we took.

“We always ensure signs are placed around the network – both locally and on connected routes – in advance of any closures to inform those regularly using the road as well as publishing information on our website, social media channels and working with journalists to raise awareness within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbound A27 traffic diverted via Park Road South, Park Road North, B2149, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road and Emsworth Road as a result of the closures | One.network

“While closures and short term disruption are a necessary byproduct to keep the strategic road network safe and in a good condition we care about the impact of our work and want to do everything we can to minimise inconvenience. If you are planning on being in the area of the closure and the diversion this weekend please plan your journey and allow extra travelling time.”

Clearly signed diversions will be in place during the closures, and drivers are reminded of the route with eastbound traffic diverted via Park Road South, Park Road North, B2149, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road and Emsworth Road.

Overnight closures on the westbound carriageway will continue tonight from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow with the same diversion in the opposite direction in place. The road is due to fully reopen at 6am on Friday, September 27 upon completion of works which had seen narrow lanes and 50mph speed limits originally put in place. These have now been lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the carrying out essential maintenance and repairs - including replacement of waterproofing, bridge joints, safety barriers and the road surface - will extend the life of the bridge.

More information on the work taking place can be found by clicking on the project page of the HA website here: A27 bridge repairs - between Havant and Emsworth