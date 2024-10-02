Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will take on QPR at Loftus Road later this month

Pompey have been handed quite the blow ahead of their October 19 clash against Queens Park Rangers with the influential Ilias Chair returning from injury. The winger made his long-awaited return to the Loftus Road pitch during QPR’s 3-1 defeat to Hull City and took no time in adjusting back to his regular self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was awarded just a few minutes at the end of the match but the winger’s return will be a huge boost for Marti Cifuentes. The Moroccan played a vital role in QPR’s fight against relegation last season and finished as the side’s top scorer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair had been involved in early pre-season preparations but was subsequently absent from friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Reading. Speaking on the injury at the end of August, Cifuentes had said: “Perhaps we thought it could be less aggressive, but unfortunately it’s a lower back issue that will keep him away for some more weeks.

“Unfortunately the tests showed the development is more or less as we expected. I’m always optimistic and thought it might be a faster process, but the reality is that it’s a bone bruise and it takes time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops were also handed further defensive help with Morgan Fox named in the substitutes against Hull for the first time this season. Writing in his matchday programme notes ahead of defeat to the Tigers, Cifuentes said: “Today we have great news with the comeback of two important players to the squad - Morgan Fox and Ilias Chair. I am excited to get them back and I’m sure they will help us massively through the season.”

While the Rs may be delighted, it will certainly not be the news Pompey have been wanting as they continue to struggle with the change of pace in the Championship.

The Blues are currently making their final preparations ahead of tonight’s clash against Stoke City, in which they will be hoping to secure their first win of the season. Conor Shaughnessy has once again been ruled out of the fixture, with it also unlikely he will be seen against Oxford United, while Callum Lang, Colby Bishop, Ibane Bowat and Kusini Yengi will also be out of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho did suggest that Australian forward Yengi should be back after the upcoming international break and therefore in time for the trip to west London which will be an excellent boost for the Blues as they now contend with the double return of both Chair and Fox.

Pompey face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium this evening, Wednesday 2 October, before hosting Oxford United on Saturday 5 October. They will then head up to the Loftus Road stadium to take on QPR on Saturday 19 October at 3pm.