Live at the bandstand: A summer of free music in the city continues this this weekend, starting with performances from For Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent on Saturday, June 25 followed by Harrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves on Sunday. More details are available here: Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival as it tours across Portsmouth

Parkruns: Parkruns are a free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run

Fareham 999 Day: The event where people can meet 'real-life heroes' – and get up close to emergency services vehicles - is returns to Fareham this Saturday. The event kicks off on West Street at 10am and runs until 4pm with activities also on offer at Westbury Manor Museum. For more details, read on here: Things to do in Fareham: 999 Day to return this summer where families can meet 'real-life heroes'

Family fun day at the Rainbow Centre: Fareham’s Rainbow Centre is hosting an exciting family fun day this weekend complete with a dog show – and entry is free. Read on here for more details: The Rainbow Centre in Fareham is hosting a family fun day complete with dog show - all the details

Enjoy a cocktail above the city: The Spinnaker Tower’s brand new Sky Bar attraction is open for it’s first weekend of business. To find out more details and how to book, read here: Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar

Veterans vehicle convoy: Watch a procession of military vehicles as it travels through Hampshire as part of this month’s armed forces celebrations. You can watch the procession set arriving in Wickham Sqaure at around 10am on Saturday. For more details, see here: Military vehicle convoy to ride through Southwick to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II WWII role

Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival: There will be something for everyone at the annual Paulsgrove and Wymering carnival, which will be taking place on June 24 between 11am and 4pm.Taking place on the green opposite the Allaway Avenue shops, the event will have a host of live music and entertainment.Read on for more details: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival will take place this weekend

The Maypole reopening family fun day: A family fun day will take place this Saturday to celebrate the new management of Hayling Island pub The Maypole. The reopening event will take place at the pub from midday until 10pm where families can expect a day of fun with a bouncy castle, a DJ, a live band and food and drink. For more details, see here: The Maypole on Hayling Island announces the official reopening date following new management