Popular Star Wars experience returns to Portsmouth Comic Con - dates and ticket information
Portsmouth Comic Con has announced that its successful partnership with Joker Squad will continue into 2025, bringing back one of its most beloved attractions - the Star Wars Experience - to Comic Con which is taking place at the Portsmouth Guildhall on May 3 and 4 - with the latter being the unofficial ‘Star Wars day’.
This year’s experience will also feature a cantina complete with music and games in an exciting new addition which is expected to be a crowd pleaser.
Fans of all ages can also look forward to an epic celebration of the Star Wars universe including two very special guests: puppeteer Brian Herring and actor Guy Henry, who portrayed Governor Tarkin in Rogue One who will both talk about their roles and involvement in Star Wars.
Highlights of this year’s Star Wars experience will include:
- Photo opportunities featuring iconic scenes and characters, such as Land Speeders, Droids, drumming Ewoks, and a dedicated kids' activities area;
- Interactive exhibition on the main stage – make your way through an Imperial checkpoint and journey to a Star Wars desert planet;
- One of the first Star Wars Cantinas at a UK Comic Con – complete with a bar, music, and games of Star Wars Sabacc!
Portsmouth Comic Con event director Nick Coles said, “With 2025’s Portsmouth Comic Con falling on the weekend of International Star Wars Day, partnering with Joker Squad again was a no-brainer.
“We’re raising the stakes this year, offering exciting new content and more Star Wars guests than ever before. It's the ultimate weekend for anyone looking to explore the galaxy—without leaving Portsmouth!”Portsmouth Comic Con will take place on May 3rd and 4th 2025, and promises to be an unforgettable weekend, with celebrity guests, colourful cosplayers, engaging panels and workshops, and appearances from world-renowned comic artists and writers.
“Early bird tickets are on sale until the end of February and selling fast at: www.portsmouthcomiccon.com.
“After this date the prices will rise, so don’t delay and get your tickets today!”