Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular twilight fundraising walk in to raise money for the Rowans Hospice is set to make a return this weekend - and it is not too late to join it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shining Stars Walk is a combination of the charity’s popular Moonlit and Starlit walks, bringing together the best of both into one, family-friendly experience. The event is a sponsored walk of either four or eight miles, taking place on Saturday, September 21 2024, from 6pm starting at HMS Temeraire. Adults and children will have the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Hospice.

Lottie Stamp, 6, and Louis Stamp, 7, who did the walk in 2023 in memory of their grandfather. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 261023-17)

The evening promises a wealth of entertainment both before and during the walk, and every participant will be presented with a special Shining Stars medal upon crossing the finish line. The Historic Dockyard will also be opening its doors, inviting all participants to visit HMS Warrior and to light a candle and take a few moments of reflection, remember their loved ones on the deck of the ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All participants are encouraged to come wearing something fun such as tutus, onesies, glowsticks or anything else fun, children are strongly encouraged to wear fancy dress with the hospice hoping to raise £50,000.

Pictured: Andrew and Elaine Barber with Abigail and Grace taking part in the 2022 walk Picture: Habibur Rahman

Yvonne Penny-Filewod, the charity's head of fundraising and marketing said: “Rowans offers an invaluable service to the local community, helping people with life-limiting illnesses live as well as possible. By taking part in the Shining Stars Walk, you will have a fantastic evening but you will also be contributing to the sustainability of the Hospice. Join us and book your tickets today, and together we can make a meaningful difference and be here for when families need us most."

Tickets for the event cost £25 per adult (17+) and £10 per child (aged 4-16), children aged 3 and under go free. Tickets will include a t-shirt (adults only), glowsticks accessories (children only), refreshments after the walk and a finishers medal. Tickets can be booked via the website https://www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/shining-stars-walk/ until Tuesday, September 17 at 11.59pm.

However tickets can also be purchased at the event on the night.