Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday August 24 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

Common Stage

Cameron Hayes – 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Tom Walker – 1.15 to 2pm

Crystal Tides – 2.30pm to 3pm

CMAT – 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Holly Humerstone – 4.45 to 5.30pm

The Lathums – 6.15pm to 7.05pm

Courteeners – 7.50pm to 9pm

Jamie T – 9.45pm to 10.55pm

Castle Stage

Tors – 12.05pm to 12.35pm

Echobelly – 2.05pm to 2.35pm

Royal Otis – 3.05pm to 3.35pm

Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape – 4.05pm to 4.35pm

Lightning Seeds – 5.05pm to 5.50pm

The Amazons – 8.35pm to 7.20pm

Sugababes - 8.05pm to 8.55pm

Pixies – 9.40pm to 10.50pm

Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:

Ria Lina - 3.15pm to 3.30pm

Frankie Boyle – 3.35pm to 4.15pm

Beatles for Sale – 9.30pm to 10.30pm

