Victorious Festival 2024: Line up, set times and finish times for Saturday August 24
Victorious Festival 2024 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Saturday August 24 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- Cameron Hayes – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
- Tom Walker – 1.15 to 2pm
- Crystal Tides – 2.30pm to 3pm
- CMAT – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- Holly Humerstone – 4.45 to 5.30pm
- The Lathums – 6.15pm to 7.05pm
- Courteeners – 7.50pm to 9pm
- Jamie T – 9.45pm to 10.55pm
Castle Stage
- Tors – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
- Echobelly – 2.05pm to 2.35pm
- Royal Otis – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape – 4.05pm to 4.35pm
- Lightning Seeds – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
- The Amazons – 8.35pm to 7.20pm
- Sugababes - 8.05pm to 8.55pm
- Pixies – 9.40pm to 10.50pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Ria Lina - 3.15pm to 3.30pm
- Frankie Boyle – 3.35pm to 4.15pm
- Beatles for Sale – 9.30pm to 10.30pm
Other stages include the return of the Seaside stage near the bandstand, Under the trees in the centre of the common as well as the World Music Stage, also near the centre of the event.
