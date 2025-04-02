Watch incredible moment powerful international warship sails into Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows the moment an international warship, completed in 2012, arrived in Portsmouth Harbour in front of onlookers.

Footage shows the moment a French warship, the FS Aquitaine, sailed into Portsmouth Harbour this morning (April 2) with crowds gathering in Old Portsmouth, the Hot Walls and at the Round Tower to capture the moment.

JMD Video and Photography captured the footage and posted it to their YouTube page.

Aquitaine was developed by FREMM, a joint Franco-Italian program, implemented to develop a new class of frigates for various European navies.

The construction of Aquitaine began in 2007, and was completed in 2012.

