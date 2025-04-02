Watch incredible moment powerful international warship sails into Portsmouth

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 13:35 BST
Footage shows the moment a French warship, the FS Aquitaine, sailed into Portsmouth Harbour this morning (April 2) with crowds gathering in Old Portsmouth, the Hot Walls and at the Round Tower to capture the moment.

JMD Video and Photography captured the footage and posted it to their YouTube page.

FS Aquitaine sails into Portsmouth.FS Aquitaine sails into Portsmouth.
FS Aquitaine sails into Portsmouth. | JMD Video and Photography

Aquitaine was developed by FREMM, a joint Franco-Italian program, implemented to develop a new class of frigates for various European navies.

The construction of Aquitaine began in 2007, and was completed in 2012.

To watch her sail in see the video embedded in this story.

