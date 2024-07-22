Portsmouth's D-Day 80 commemorations praised as visitors flocked to the city

The D-Day celebrations on Southsea Common. | Sarah Standing (050624-77)

“I’ve never seen such a good project” – that’s the message as councillors reflect on the impact of the D-Day celebration on the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council has released a report detailing the activities and effects of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations held on June 5 and 6. The D-Day Story museum saw a remarkable 7,807 visitors between May 27 and June 3, marking a 194 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Over the two weeks, the museum generated more than £100,000, including £20,000 from combined admissions and retail sales.

The event garnered extensive media coverage, featuring on Antiques Roadshow, Jeremy Vine on Radio 2, Songs of Praise, and the globally broadcasted national event on June 5.

An action plan has been set up by councils to support serving military personnel and veterans in Portsmouth and elsewhere. Pictured is th4e D-Day celebrations on Southsea Common. | Sarah Standing (050624-77)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In collaboration with international museums, the D-Day Story curated the ‘D-Day in 80 Objects’ exhibition, showcasing different items each day leading up to the event. Partners included The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Imperial War Museums, National Army Museum, and the Royal Air Force Museum.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, remarked that the extensive activities and media coverage, including filming and visits, had been significant. He commended Cathy Hakes for her efforts in coordinating the “D-Day in 80 Objects” exhibition.

Cllr Simpson expressed pride in Portsmouth’s efforts during the week and described the BBC concert he attended as brilliant. However, he noted that he would have liked to see more children from various schools across the city at the national event, as there were many empty seats across both the day time and evening events.

In response, Cllr Pitt explained that several schools had accepted the invitation and attended the event, but the number of attendees could have been affected by chaperoning requirements. He confirmed that a total of 850 schoolchildren from Portsmouth had been invited and had accepted the invitation.

Drones make a Spitfire during a drone display telling the story of D-Day above the coastline in Southsea | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In closing, Cllr Mary Vallely said: “Can’t say enough how fantastic this whole thing was, in fact, I’ve never seen such a good project there was so much encompassed in it.”

The praise came as many local residents could not get tickets to attend the MoD and BBC Studios-organised D-Day events on Southsea Common and a decision was made not to have big screens on Southsea Common unlike previous events.

Instead residents ignored organisers’ pleas to watch the events at home on TV and flocked to Southsea Common during the day to enjoy the Red Arrows fly past and try to spot some of the VIPs, and also the Esplanade to watch the stunning drone show in the evening.